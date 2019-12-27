Brendan Rodgers to consider 'welfare of the players' ahead of West Ham United clash

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers plans to make changes to his starting line-up when his side faces West Ham United at the London Stadium.

This comes due to the relentless festive scheduling that sees the Foxes play thier second game in 48 hours, after losing emphatically to the league leaders Liverpool.

The changes could result in key players such as James Maddison, Wilfred Ndidi, Ricardo Periera and Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy dropping out of the side to be rested in a bid to avoid injuries.

'I’m going to need to make those changes'

Speaking to LCFC TV, Rodgers shed light on his "fear" that key players could get injured due to the scheduling.

"Yeah, just purely for the welfare of the players", Rodgers answered when asked about the possibility of making changes.

"We put so much into [the Liverpool game], physically and we have a massive January coming up for us as a squad and as a team.

“My fear would be that we’re risking too many guys getting injured if we’re playing at 5.30 on Saturday."

'I have trust in the squad'

Speaking further to LCFC TV, Rodgers compared the situation he faces with one that he had to deal with as Swansea City manager

“My own experience that I’ve had playing so close like this here, I go back to 2011 and it was, when I was at Swansea. We played Tottenham on a Saturday and then we were playing on the Monday against Aston Villa.

“Ironically, Aston Villa had a fantastic result on the Saturday. They beat Chelsea away and went with virtually the same team on the Monday and suffered through fatigue and energy. We were able to make eight changes for that game and won the game.

He added: “I’m not saying that’s going to happen, but it gave us the opportunity because the game was fresh and had energy. Also, I trust in the squad, I trust in what we can bring to the game, even if I have to make the changes.”