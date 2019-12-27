The Warm Down: Liverpool show why they are Champions of the World

The greatest away performance by a Liverpool side in how long? The four goals without reply by Jürgen Klopp’s men could have been 7.

The best team in the land. The best team in the world.

The picture painted by the football romantic was of a 1st vs 2nd Boxing Day game under the lights. A perfect setting for a game of Football. The perfect setting to spoil the party. 90 minutes later, the party continues.

In a week in which the European Champions named the World Champions, they show no signs of stopping.

The talk of fatigue follows the Reds every game they play, even more so with their recent hectic schedule. A trip to Qatar sandwiched with a Premier League title challenge would be enough to drain any team. This Liverpool side have continued to grind out results and have shown the footballing world that you’re never tired when you’re winning.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

We’re running out of superlatives to use when describing the Liverpool full-back, if that is even his real position...The twenty-one-year-old is redefining what it means to be a right back and with a further two assists accompanied by a goal of his own, it was the best performance of his young career to date.

Not enough respect is put on this young man's name. When he is in the side, they thrive. When he is absent, they struggle.

The switch of play tactic deployed by Jürgen Klopp enables his side to tease their opponents and utilise the space left in behind; Trent is the best in the world at this.

Alexander-Arnold found himself with the freedom park at times in Leicestershire. Harvey Barnes seemed to tuck inside to offer support in the central midfield battle, but that approach gave the best right-back in the world enough space to showcase why he so highly rated.

Captain Fantastic

Jordan Henderson was sensational tonight and virtually covered every blade of grass before his departure on the 82nd minute.

The Liverpool skipper has experienced the joy of lifting silverware in a Red shirt after winning the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup all in the space of 9 months.

With his sides appetite for glory, it will give him great belief that on the 17th May, he will get his hands on THAT trophy.

Truth be told, no player in this squad deserves it more than him.

In the absence of Fabinho, Henderson has filled in with great success. 93% pass accuracy away from home against second in the league, not bad for a player many deemed not to be ‘good enough’. The Englishman was never more than a few yards away from the back four, playing an almost pivot role. If it were not for the magnificence of Trent Alexander-Arnold, the skipper would have walked off with the Man of the Match award.

He will hope that come May time, his name is sat alongside Emlyn Hughes and Kenny Dalglish as captain of a title winning Liverpool.

Helpless Leicester or Hopeless Leicester?

It goes without saying that the Foxes have been sensational this season but in what is their first full season under Brendan Rodgers, their performances against Manchester City and Liverpool have not matched that of true ‘title-rivals’.

Unfortunately for Leicester, they faced arguably the best side in Premier League history on a night in which they put in their best away performance under Jürgen Klopp.

Dominant doesn’t even describe how good Liverpool were. Flair, Finesse and Firmino. The Reds had three or four clear cut chances inside the first half and a one goal lead going into the interval did not paint the real picture whatsoever.

The Foxes were holding on by the skin of their teeth and a penalty awarded by Michael Oliver just after the hour mark was the beginning of the end for the home side.

Liverpool’s ball retention was outstanding, finishing the game with 59% possession. The remaining 41% was probably accumulated as a result of 5 Leicester kick-offs. There was not a spell in the game in which the Reds looked worried or Leicester looked on top. It was as plain sailing as the score line would suggest.

Two defeats in six days for Brendan Rodgers’ side provides enough information to suggest their title challenge is all but over.

The ball is now very much in Liverpool’s court.



