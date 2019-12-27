Everton 1-0 Burnley: Toffees rejoice in Ancelotti's first game

Carlo Ancelotti made a winning start to his Everton reign with a narrow victory over Sean Dyche's Burnley. A late header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin was enough to seal a much-needed three points for the Toffees.

The Clarets looked on course for a point after a commendable display of defensive resolve but Calvert-Lewin managed to direct a diving header across Nick Pope, ensuring that the spoils were not shared. The striker had wasted several half chances earlier in the match but was able to provide the goods from Djibril Sidibe’s excellent cross. Pope couldn't get a glove to this effort after a fine performance between the sticks.

Story of the match

In the opening ten minutes, Mason Holgate reacted quickest to a second ball from a Gylfi Sigurdsson set-piece but his powerful strike from close range was superbly blocked by the Burnley keeper.

Pope later stretched out a leg to deny Sidibe after the wing-back found himself some room in the box. The 27-year-old wasn't overwhelmed with shots but he did prowl off his line to claim numerous crosses and aerial balls.

At the other end, Chris Wood had Burnley’s best chance of the first-half, heading over a wonderful delivery from Ashley Westwood, but VAR would have highlighted that Wood was actually offside. It was a Burnley performance which was focused predominantly on preventing Everton’s attacking flow.

Dyche’s men began the second-half with a bit more intent. They upped their pressing and pushed more men forward.

Robbie Brady made a central run to meet Dwight McNeil’s inviting cross but lacked conviction with his header.

Everton quickly began to reassert control but they struggled to fashion many decent openings. It looked set to be a disappointing day for the hosts until Calvert-Lewin took his opportunity in the final ten minutes. The game involved many crosses into the box so it was fitting that one of them provided the winning goal.

Line-Ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Mina, Holgate; Sidibe (Walcott, 89), Delph, Sigurdsson, Digne; Bernard (Kean, 76); Richarlison (Davies, 85), Calvert-Lewin.

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brady (Gudmundsson, 66), Cork (Long, 87), Westwood, McNeil; Rodriguez, Wood (Barnes, 73).

Stand-out Players

Seamus Coleman - Everton

The Irishman played as part of a back-three but showed composure throughout the match. He helped Everton to play out from the back and always tried to make penetrating forward runs; it was almost a homage to Sheffield United and their overlapping centre backs.

Bernard - Everton

The little Brazilian was a menace. He buzzed around the pitch and his cute little flicks and passes were very effective to bypassing Burnley’s tight structure. A first-time through pass to release Lucas Digne in behind the Burnley defence was particularly impressive.

James Tarkowski - Burnley

A really assured and dominant display from the defender. He constantly took up good positions to block impending shots or clear dangerous crosses. It was a real statement of intent that should have caught the eye of England manager Gareth Southgate.

Ben Mee - Burnley

A solid captain’s display. Like Tarkowski, Mee was consistently well positioned and was alert to most of Everton’s dangerous attacks. There is a reason why Dyche trusts this defensive partnership so much and this match demonstrated that. They had to withstand a lot of pressure but it just wasn’t quite enough for a point.

Takeaways from the match

Ancelotti boost for the Toffees

Everton had to work hard for their victory but there were early signs of promise under their new manager.

Duncan Ferguson had instilled a hunger and desire into the players to counteract the downward spiral they had fallen into under previous manager Marco Silva. Ancelotti will hope to maintain that same application but will want to build on those foundations with his own tactical style.

Everton set up with a back-three and full-back Coleman began on the right of that back-three. The system actually allowed him to flourish as an overlapping centre-back of sorts and he often became a spare man that Burnley struggled to pick up.

The Everton players were always trying to play on the front foot while retaining the ball. Players would pass the ball forward and then make a forward run to open up gaps.

The signs that Ancelotti can build upon Ferguson’s foundations of grit and hard work are certainly promising.

Burnley's no-risk style nearly pays off

Dyche would have taken a point before the match. The first game of the Ancelotti era was always going to generate a buzz around Goodison Park so to take a share of the spoils would have been impressive.

The Clarets were very direct in their approach and rarely tried to play through their opponent. This pragmatic style will be panned in some quarters but it was enough to see off Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth. Ironically, McNeil lost possession of the ball after trying to play himself out of trouble and Everton scored from the resulting passage of play. Burnley’s youngster tried to play with a little bit of risk and it backfired; his manager would no doubt have preferred the risk-free punt up field.

Goalkeeping talents

Pope demonstrated why he is an excellent goalkeeper but not the main-man for his country. The Clarets stopper was superb at commanding his area and made some key saves to keep his team in the match. However, his kicking left a lot to be desired. Many clearances were rather aimless and he also miscued two goal kicks.

Southgate wants his England goalkeepers to be good on the ball and his opposite number Jordan Pickford was exactly that. The ex-Sunderland man was cool, composed and clinical with his passing. Pope is a fantastic back-up choice but he’ll never be more than that.

The Warm Down

More to come from Everton

This was an Everton performance with a lot of ideas and energy but they were fortunate to get the win. For all their possession, they struggled to engineer clear cut opportunities against a Burnley deep-block. That being said, the Clarets are a tough nut to crack for many teams so a struggle to score was inevitable. Ancelotti will hope that be can build on this solid start.

Burnley's style gets results

Dyche will be disappointed with the defeat but will also be aware that he only lost out on a point because of fine margins. Losing in this way frustrates the Burnley fans but they understand that it also has its merits. Teams hate playing against them. Pep Guardiola compared going to Turf Moor with going to the dentist! These kind of comments are music to the ears. It just feels doubly disappointing when the team do lose matches.