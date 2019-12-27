Everton Women sign Izzy Christiansen from Lyon

Christiansen, who left the WSL to join Olympique Lyon in 2018, marks the first transfer of this winter's window. She departed Manchester City two years ago, after making over 60 appearances for the blues, and is now set to return to English domestic football on the fifth of January when they travel to London to face West Ham United.

She has signed for the toffees on a deal that will keep her at Everton until the end of the 2020/21.

What she's said

Talking to evertonfc.com, the 28-year-old spoke about how she is excited to start for the Merseyside club:

"I am really happy to be back at Everton, I have a lot of friends here and it is a huge club, so I can’t wait to get going.

"I am really excited to be part of this club, not just on the pitch but off it as well.”

She also praised Toffees' boss Willie Kirk, who has transformed Everton into a side who the rest of the division are finding difficult to beat in this campaign:

“I used to train at USM Finch Farm when I played for Everton back in the day and I can see how the training facility has grown. The fact that the women’s team are fully integrated within this great facility is testament to that.

“Willie’s impact speaks for itself. He is a top manager in the WSL, he’s made an impact at whichever team he’s managed and it’s no surprise to see how well Everton are doing under him. I’m really excited to be joining up with his team.”

What this means for her career

Before leaving to move to the Champions League holders, Christiansen was a regular for the Lionesses. However, her chances with the national team have petered out, seeing her miss out on this summer's monumental world cup campaign in France.

Being in the WSL could bring her back into the limelight, and with the 2020 Olympics and subsequent home European Championships in sight, she will be trying her hardest to impress Phil Neville.

Her choice of WSL club is one that is interesting, with Everton one of the clubs who are pushing for the top-end of the table. Attendances may currently be low at Southport, but with a move to Watton Hall Park very soon and the men's side on the verge of building a new stadium at the Bradley Moore Docks, things look on the up for the toffees.