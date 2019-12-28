Karl Robinson thanks fans as Oxford United go third in League One

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson was quick to thank the U's fans after a 1-0 victory over Lincoln City saw his side rise to third in the Skybet League One table.

For the fourth time in the last five games, Oxford drew better than 10,000 fans to the Kassam Stadium as the U's continue their push for promotion to the Skybet Championship.

Robinson praises fans, talks on club's excellent start

Following the win over the Imps, Robinson said "I want to say thank you for that support. To get over 34,000 fans to the last three games and to hit those numbers at this time of year when we know how hard it is, that's an amazing achievement from the fans. We are in a wonderful position. We have a long way to go so we are going to need them."

The manager said "it has been a fantastic start to Christmas. Credit to Lincoln. I always knew that when we played them away our finishing was brilliant. Our end of season 'Goal of the Season vote is just going to be goals against them! We were off it today. I can say now what I wouldn't have said if we lost: five of the players have been ill or had knocks."

Robinson also stated that "people will say you have others available but we want to keep the stability if we can. The last 48 hours have been hard and I probably would have taken a point, weirdly. Tariqe Fosu, James Henry, Chris Cadden, Cameron Brannagan, Jamie Mackie: they have all been struggling and before the game it was like a chemist's in there!"

Manager admits Oxford may have gotten lucky, stresses hard work in battle for promotion

While the U's gaffer admitted "we rode our luck at the end", he also pointed out "I don't think they had a chance before the (John) Akinde header and then the second cross that came in. When you are bad, deny opportunities for the team to score. I thought we did that really well and stopped them at their source."

In addressing the team following the match, Robinson told them "that talent is not enough without hard work, but when you add hard work on top of your talent then you deserve the luck that you get. We rode our luck in the last minute but we also created four or five good chances in the first half."

While also saying "I don't overly remember a shot on target against us so we were strong in possession", he was quick to praise John Mousinho, saying "Shandon got Man of the Match for his goal, but I thought John Mousinho was the best player on the pitch today."

Gaffer looks ahead to the rest of the season

He concluded by looking ahead as Oxford seek a return to the second tier for the first time since 1998-99, stating "teams will frustrate us and come and sit deep here but we can reinforce in January and if we can keep the players we have got and add reinforcements then I believe we can go again.

​​​​​​​"We have two hard away games now but we go there in good spirits so let's see if we can keep this run going."