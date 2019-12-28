Burnley v Manchester United Preview: Can the clarets halt United's fun

Form

Burnley have no time to lick their wounds after losing late to Everton on Boxing Day. The Clarets looked set to extend their unbeaten run to three matches but a late header from Dominic Calvert-Lewin threw a spanner in the works.

Manchester United will be full of confidence after their demolition of Newcastle United but they’ll hope to get back to winning ways on the road after a disappointing 2-0 defeat at Watford. That was United’s first loss in seven matches, a run which saw them beat Tottenham Hostpur and Manchester City, and the return of Paul Pogba will help the Red Devils to get back on track.

The Clarets lost 2-0 against United at Turf Moor last season but drew 2-2 at Old Trafford. A point at the Theatre of Dreams would usually be an impressive result but this one was tinged with disappointment as Burnley had found themselves two goals up.

United could jump to fifth with a win and currently sit in eighth. Burnley are four points behind their opponents (24) and their goal-difference is exactly the flip reverse of the Red Devils (-7 to +7).

Team News

Burnley will welcome back Jeff Hendrick from the one-game suspension that he served against Everton. Johann Berg Gudmundsson came off the bench against the Toffees to make his comeback from injury; the Icelander will now also be in contention for a starting position. Sean Dyche isn’t a manager who necessarily worries about fatigue. He will point to the hectic Championship schedule if asked about fixture demands. It’s unlikely the Burnley manager will tinker too much for his second game in three days.

Paul Pogba is fit once again and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may now call upon the Frenchman to start. He remained on the bench for the win against Newcastle but a serious looking injury to Scott McTominay opens the door for Pogba. United have no other serious injury problems but the likes of Daniel James and Jesse Lingard could come in as the Premier League Christmas fixture list is relentless. Many managers will take advantage of having a squad with depth.

Predicted Line-Up

Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Barnes, Wood.

Manchester United: De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw; Fred, Pogba; James, Lingard, Rashford; Martial.

Key Clashes

Phil Bardlsey v Marcus Rashford

Bardsley’s honest and diligent performances have been keeping Matt Lowton on the substitutes bench. The veteran right-back is notorious for his physical approach to defending but he knows that Rashford will be a tough opponent. The United academy graduate is one of Solskjaer’s main-men and he poses a real threat when cutting in from the left.

Jack Cork v Fred

Both men have had their critics but both know that they are the only credible choice as a defensive-midfielder for their teams’. The protection that Cork provided for his defence appears to have waned somewhat while there are question marks about Fred’s speed of thought whilst on the ball. United’s Brazilian covers a lot of ground but the fans want to see more from their £53-million man.

Dwight McNeil v Aaron Wan-Bissaka

McNeil has already attracted the attention of Burnley’s opponents with the consistency of his performances. He is up there with some of the brightest young English talents in the Premier League. The winger has made life difficult for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Cesar Azpilicueta but Wan-Bissaka represents a different entity. The right-back is the league’s best in his position from a defensive standpoint and boasts excellent tackling statistics.

What the managers have said

Dyche on fatigue: “It’s a quick turnaround for everyone, but the players should still be in good shape.

“Scientifically it’s not ideal, but you should have enough in your locker to know what your demands are.

“The players have support on every level now to enable them to recover the best they can, so I will be expecting the players to be ready to go.

“Then, of course, there’s our own personal professionalism and discipline, so a light session and we will be ready to go again.”

Solskjaer on professionalism: “Two games in three days is possible, just once in a while, but not when’s it’s as tight as this. But, I’m impressed with everyone in the dressing room and the way they have all looked after themselves.



“That’s why they could stay at home last night. There was no point staying in a hotel, because I trust them. They know what is the right thing to do.”

"I thought they were excellent on the day. I think what they're trying to do is take from last season and carry it into this season. It's how well that can do over a season. They've had a couple of big results but that's a massive result when you beat Man City in front of your own fans."