A late Southampton surge not enough to beat Crystal Palace

A late Southampton surge could not help them find a winner, as they drew 1-1 with Crystal Palace.

Story of the game

After their Boxing Day wins, neither side could grab a hold of the game early on. Holding onto the ball proved difficult, and they both struggled to create opportunities in the final third.

Palace thought that they had scored from the first shot at goal of the game in the 15th minute. After driving into the box, Wilfried Zaha twisted and turned before finding Max Meyer to hammer home from eight yards eight out. However, it was ruled out by VAR, with Zaha being found to be marginally offside.

Southampton's midfield pressed high, forcing their opposition to retreat into their own half. The Saints were looking the more likely to score but were only attacking in short bursts.

Jan Bednarek was presented with the best opportunity of the game shortly after the 30th minute. A free-kick from James Ward-Prowse found the defender unmarked at the back post, but the Bednarek blazed his effort over the crossbar.

Second-Half

In contrast to the first half, the second began in exhilarating fashion.

The Eagles finally found reprieve for their disallowed goal with the opening goal shortly after the whistle. A superb free-kick from Luka Milivojevic found the head of James Tomkins, who guided his header towards the top corner.

Southampton were finding it difficult to even force a shot on target. Roy Hodgson had set his side to sit deep, and were excelling in preventing their opponents from forcing clear-cut chances.

The Saints were gifted an equaliser in the 74th minute, as Danny Ings latched onto a misplaced pass by Martin Kelly before the Southampton striker calmly slotted home.

Buoyed with confidence, the home side were on top heading into the last ten minutes. Ings saw a chance to double his match-tally denied by Vicente Guaita, as the Palace goalkeeper's quick reaction prevented the Southampton striker.

Takeaways from the match

Further injuries for Palace

The injury list at Selhurst Park is already well populated. It may have been added to after their draw with the Saints.

Both Vicente Guaita and Jairo Riedewald went down with injuries during the second half at St Mary's.

The pair continued, but now may be a doubt for their New Year's Day clash against Norwich City.

Southampton's attacking threat is inconsistent

The Saints only recorded their first shot on target when Danny Ings leveled in the 74th minute.

While a further four followed, it showed that Southampton are inconsistent in attack. Danny Ings was the only attacking threat for much of the game, and yet he had a very little created for him.

What is Roy Hodgson's plan B?

Plagued by injuries, Palace will be pleased to have come away with a point.

However, after the opening goal, it was clear that Roy Hodgson had instructed his players to defend their narrow lead. That was their seemingly plan B.

Yet, plan A was not working all that often. Wilfried Zaha was being man-marked and struggled for much of the game. As a result, it begs the question of what is Roy Hodgson plan B in attack.