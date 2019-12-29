Millwall 1-0 Brentford - Williams and Molumby star as Lions end decade with three points

Millwall ended the decade with victory over London Rivals Brentford.

The hosts made life difficult for their high flying opponents with brilliant performances from both Shaun Williams and Jayson Molumby.

It means that Millwall go into the new year sitting just two points outside the Championship Play-off places.

Team News

There were two changes for Millwall to the side that drew 1-1 at Cardiff on Boxing Day. Murray Wallace and Aiden O'Brien came into the starting 11, while Shane Ferguson and Jon Dadi-Bodvarsson dropped to the bench.

Meanwhile, Thomas Frank named an unchanged Brentford line up.

Story of the game

Millwall made an explosive start to the game. The hosts had the ball in the net from an early free-kick, only for it to ruled out for offside.

However, they didn't have to wait much longer. Brentford's David Raya was caught dithering on the ball by Jayson Molumby, the on-loan Brighton man forced an error from the keeper meaning the ball fell kindly to Aiden O'Brien who slotted home into the bottom corner to give Millwall the lead.

It took until the half-hour mark for Brentford to register their first shot on target. Bryan Mbeumo forcing a decent stop from Bartosz Bialkowski.

Brentford came out a more determined side in the second half but still found Millwall difficult to break down. Ollie Watkins, who along with the rest of the front three had been kept quiet. He crossed the ball for Bryan Mbeumo but his header was blocked by Murray Wallace.

Takeaways

Another fast start for the Lions at The Den

Millwall have a habit of starting fast at home. Early goals against Leeds, Stoke, Nottingham Forest to just to name a few. Once again, they were at it from the off here. The ball had already been in the net once before Aiden O'Brien's opener. It's when it comes to getting that elusive second goal is where Millwall run into problems.

Passive Brentford

It took Brentford a long time to get going. They did not register a shot on target until the 31st minute which was a deflected effort held well by Millwall keeper Bialkowski. Coming into the game Millwall knew it would be their work without the ball that would be key. Brentford have a lot of possession and play nice football but they failed to create any openings for star man Ollie Watkins.