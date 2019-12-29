Jurgen Klopp reflects on 1-0 victory over Wolves 

Jurgen Klopp’s side struggled throughout the game, with the festive period taking it’s toll on the team.

However, Liverpool were able to conjure some good goal-scoring opportunities, with Sadio Mane getting the only goal of the game in the 42ndminute. VAR was once again at the heart of the game, with Liverpool’s goal originally being chalked off for a handball by Adam Lallana. After several nervous minutes, the Anfield crowd were relieved by the decision that it had hit the shoulder and not Lallana’s hand. His knockdown put the goal on a plate for Mane to bag his 11thgoal of the season.

Wolves were denied a goal at the end of the first half. Pedro Neto scored what he thought was his first Premier League goal only for VAR to rule it out because Jonny was millimetres offside in the build-up.

Here is what Jurgen Klopp said after game, via the club’s official website.

On his reaction to the game and Liverpool’s performance

It was [a hard-fought game], it was indeed. No surprise, Wolves are a proper team with a lot of strength, but in the first half we controlled the game like we wanted, like we should. We had chances, scored the goal. We had to defend, the counter-attacking threat is massive – Neto and Jota were on their bikes immediately, but we defended it well.

Then we scored the goal. I think Nuno was not happy with the VAR procedure probably, I am not sure if it was with the decision. What can we say about the decision? For me, for the first second I was surprised when the whistle came and it was handball. I thought it was a clear shoulder from the first second, but how can you be sure so it took a while. Then we scored the goal, after three minutes the decision was done. I saw immediately this kind of relief for a second – we are all human beings and it is normal.

On whether he was happy with how Liverpool managed the second half

No, not always. We had moments. We had these passing options, that’s what we were asking for constantly, but in football there is no chance to recover in a game if you don’t keep the ball. You cannot recover while the other team has the ball, so you have to do it in possession but that’s not the calm thing – it is a very lively thing, just not with the highest intensity.

It is just smart, you play against their movement, you play in half-spaces. We caused them problems again but didn’t finish them off, it was not a game for two or three goals for us tonight, so we had to fight until the end. As I said, no problem with that.

On how he sees the picture at the top of the table with his side 13 points clear having played half of their league season…

No different to before the game, to be honest. It is a long way to go for all of us. Everybody asks me how was my 2019; my 2019 was brilliant but it’s not important because we count seasons not years so the 2019-20 season is not over. We are halfway there, we still have 19 games to play and probably 18 or 19 of them will be like this tonight, for different reasons.

We will now face teams who fight for the league with all they have, then the fight for the Champions League and European spots is reopened again so they will fight with all they have and we have to be ready. Who cares about points in December? We just created a basis which we will work with from now on, that’s all.

On whether he senses a growing belief among the fans about winning the league this season

I think our fans are exactly like the team is: they are not interested in the moment, they don’t want to celebrate now and stuff like this. They take it like it is. They dig in in a game like today and today I liked it a lot how the fans were: really in the game, this was a game when the crowd can be nervous and they weren’t, so that’s good.

We are a unit so we fight until somebody says ‘you have enough points or not’. We will see but it is not about belief. If we would not be confident it would be really crazy but it’s not about knowing or wanting to know that it’s already done. That’s just a game with the media.

Can you imagine really if you asked me ‘do you think it’s done?’ and I sat here and said ‘yeah, I think it’s done – we’ll still play of course, but I think it’s done’. That would be really crazy. It’s now five, six or seven weeks and you ask that question constantly and as a normal human being I have the same answer because it is not done. So discuss it if you want, ask me if you want, but don’t expect a different answer.