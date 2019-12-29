Manchester City 2-0 Sheffield United

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 29: Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City celebrates after he scores his sides second goal during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Sheffield United at Etihad Stadium on December 29, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images)

Manchester City got back to winning ways on Sunday evening as two second half goals helped them to see off Chris Wilder’s men.

Goals from Sergio Aguero and Kevin De Bruyne proved enough as Pep Guardiola’s men bounced back from their disappointing 3-2 defeat at Wolverhampton on Friday night.

It wasn’t plain sailing for the home side though, with VAR once again playing a key role after Lys Mousset’s first half effort was ruled out for offside.

It’s a first away league defeat of the season for the visitors who drop to eighth, whilst Manchester City opened up a ten point lead on fifth placed Manchester United.

Story of the game

The visitors came into the game without a defeat on the road in the Premier League so far this term and had the better of a largely uneventful first half.

Club record signing Lys Moussett had a gilt-edged opportunity to give the visitors the lead in the eighth minute when he found himself free inside the six yard box, however he couldn’t direct his header on target and the chance went begging.

The physical advantage that the Blades had over the hosts was evident as they looked for an early breakthrough as John Egan headed over just after the 20 minute mark.

The hosts thought they had opened the scoring just shy of half an hour into the contest as Mousset latched onto John Fleck’s long ball and raced away to finish past Claudio Bravo, sending the away end into delirium.

However that joy proved to be short-lived after VAR deemed the Frenchman to be offside as the scores remained goalless.

Mousset was proving a nuisance for the Manchester City back four - consisting of Spanish youngster Eric Garcia and Ukrainian fullback Oleksandr Zinchenko who came in in place of Nicolas Otamendi and Benjamin Mendy after their disappointing performances at Molineux on Boxing Day - and the Blades striker had another good chance to opening the scoring just before half time.

Again a long ball over the top, this time from Oliver Norwood, found Mousset in behind however his near post effort flew wide of the upright.

Guardiola’s men would have counted themselves fortunate to be level at the break but it was the home side who opened the scoring early in the second half through Sergio Aguero.

The Argentinian had hardly had a touch of the ball in the game but needed no second invitations after Kevin De Bruyne’s inch-perfect pass found him in behind the back four as he powered an unstoppable effort past Dean Henderson at his near post.

There was an air of controversy around the goal though, as referee Chris Kavanagh had inadvertently obstructed the Sheffield United players who were attempting to close down the Belgian. However after a short review, VAR allowed the goal to stand.

The goal changed the complexity of the game completely as the hosts began to control possession and dictate the tempo of the game.

They had an opportunity to double their lead on 75 minutes after Riyad Mahrez was brought down on the edge of the box, however De Bruyne’s right footed effort flew inches wide.

Despite being in control of the game, the hosts knew a second was needed to wrap up the three points and a second is what they got soon after through the ever influential Kevin De Bruyne.



A quick flowing move saw Mahrez bring the ball upfield and with options on either side, he opted for the Belgian on his left who took a touch before firing through the legs of Enda Stevens and past a stationary Henderson at his near post.

It was a scoreline which seemed harsh on the visitors, who gave as good as they got throughout the course of the 90 minutes and they could have had a goal deep into injury time.



Stevens ball from the left found substitute Billy Sharp in the box, however his header came back of the inside of the post and away from danger as Manchester City bounced back from Friday night’s disappointment with a much needed three points.

Takeaways from the game

Eric Garcia looks the part

Manchester City fans have been crying out for Eric Garcia to get a run in the first time since Laporte’s injury back in September and he took advantage of the opportunity given to him today.

Despite allowing Mousset a free header early on, Garcia looked a figure of composure throughout the 90 minutes and with Otamendi failing to impress of late, could this be the performance needed to solidly a starting spot in Guardiola’s side?

Sergio Aguero is key to this Manchester City side.

Despite looking frustrated at his lack of service in the first half, Sergio Aguero’s clinical opener showed exactly how important he is to this side.

It was the only real chance he got before making way for Phil Foden in the 80th minute, but in a game of a few chances for the home side, Sergio made his one count.

Sheffield United once again show their worth.

Few gave them any chance at survival at the start of the season, but whilst fellow promoted sides Aston Villa and Norwich City are struggling at the foot of the table, Sheffield United once again showed that they are the real deal.

Despite coming away empty handed in terms of points, their performance, particularly that of the first 45 minutes, will fill Chris Wilder with lots of confidence as they push for a European spot.



