Opinion: How to change the face of VAR

The use of VAR in the Premier League has sparked relentless outcry, but now, as we tick past the halfway point of the campaign, the acrimony has reached a new crescendo.

Its domination of this weekend's headlines was unprecedented. VAR figures in every game, but in half of the 10 matches, goals were chalked off after the use of the infamous offside lines.

First, Dan Burn saw his goal for Brighton against Bournemouth disallowed. Thankfully for the Seagulls, the marginal call ultimately mattered little in the 2-0 victory. But then Crystal Palace were denied against Southampton in an eventual draw, Wilfried Zaha adjudged to have strayed beyond the last defender before assisting Max Meyer. The shoulders of both players were said to be offside.

Teemu Pukki seemed to be off by little more than his bearded chin when a second goal for relegation-threatened Norwich against Spurs was ruled out. How vital those three points might have proved.

Sunday saw shoelace and toenail calls go against Wolves and Sheffield United in their respective defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City.

"It's not football anymore," they chanted.

These fractional offside calls are largely responsible for the prevailing sense of disillusionment around the technology. The dotted lines impose a certain mathematical distance between the fans and the game they love. The attacker seems at a constant disadvantage, and the calls seem to stray perilously close to guesswork.

A number of alterations have been suggested. Should we measure only from the foot or the head and scrap the arbitrary 'shoulder' decisions? Should we do away with the lines so as to override only 'clear and obvious' offside errors?

Perhaps we should, and, with PGMOL increasingly feeling the heat, perhaps we will.

But problems will continue, as will the debate whatever the solution. And changes only to the offside procedure will not address the heart of the issue.

For supporters to truly accept VAR, it needs a transformation.

The beginnings of an alternative

Consider this proposal. Each team is allotted three 'challenges' at the start of the match, just as a tennis player is. They have the right to dispute three calls made by the match official over the course of the 90 minutes, the final decision is on whether to contest in the hands of the manager or the captain.

In the case of offside, the referee reviews the decision on the pitchside monitor. For other forms of foul, it is up to the video assistant referee, because the on-field official would likely uphold their own subjective calls.

In tennis, the 'challenge' is retained if the official was found to have erred. The same could apply.

The idea would need considerable ironing-out if implemented, but it ticks a lot of important boxes.

It would provide a rigid framework which would prove a great deal more understandable for fans, match-going and otherwise, and set a clear limit on the extent of intervention. Moreover, it would see the players who have bemoaned the interference reassert control, again inviting a positive response from fans.

Many of the most controversial VAR decisions would not have been appealed by the players. Take Pedro Neto's equaliser at Anfield, for instance. The red shirts were trudging back toward halfway when Anthony Taylor surprised everybody by putting his finger to his ear.

All of a sudden VAR is less a despairingly mechanical intrusion and more a refreshing, strategic element to the game.

The reality

Maybe outlining such an alternative is an exercise in futility. After all, it's difficult to envisage this kind of a radical overhaul.

Consultation of pitch-side monitors and the open broadcast of discussions between the referee and the VAR are more attainable goals. Improvements in speed and consistency, meanwhile, appear inevitable. The abandonment of video review is, rightfully, a pipe dream.

Making those tweaks ahead of 2020/21 might be enough to quash the clamour. But if the powers-that-be are in any way attentive to the present vitriol, they will feel compelled seek more fundamental change. Or could it be that their ignorance truly lies at the centre of this potentially season-defining problem?