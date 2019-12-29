Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Text Score Commentary in the Premier League 2019/20

ADVERTISEMENT
Wolves' one to watch
Despite Liverpool looking seemingly unstoppable, they are yet to face Adama Traore in this campaign.
The winger has added a clinical end product to his game that has just ceased to exist in previous seasons. With goals and assists added to his searing pace and brute strength, this year he is a different animal.
Following Traore's impressive performance against Manchester City less than 48 hours ago, it would be hard to rule out the Spaniard causing the Champions elect similar issues.
Liverpool's one to watch
It is unlikely that both will start this afternoon due to the busy fixture list. However, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah are definitely the ones to keep an eye out for.
With nine goals each, Jurgen Klopp can rest assured that no matter which he chooses they will produce a special performance.
Last time they met
Back in May it was current league leaders Liverpool who got the better of Wolves at Anfield on the last day of the season.
Sadio Mane scored a brace that day as the Reds had hopes of lifting the trophy.
This time out Liverpool go into the game with a much stronger grip on that ever elusive Premier League title.
Welcome!
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of Liverpool vs Wolves in the Premier League. I'm Will Laing and I'll be taking you through today's game which is set to kick off at 16:30 GMT.