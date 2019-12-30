Liverpool 2019: Recaping  a momentous year for Klopp's side

As the New Year approaches and we embark on a new decade, now is a poignant time to reflect on the year's end. For Liverpool, 2019 represents a huge period of progression under Jürgen Klopp's tutelage, securing the club's sixth European Cup alongside a record 97-point Premier League campaign last term and an unbeaten start to this season, of which we are now at the halfway point.

Elsewhere, Klopp has pioneered an end to Liverpool's seven year trophy drought, responding in the best possible way to heartbreak in Kiev through triumph in Madrid, a Super Cup and the club's first ever Club World Cup.

Unbeaten in 50 league games, winning forty and drawing ten, Anfield has become an impenetrable fortress over the last year, with only Leicester, Bayern Munich and Napoli earning anything for their efforts.

A year with some many highs for the Reds, both domestically and in Europe, here's some highlights of 2019; a period to remember for anyone of the Red persuasion.

Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: A home revival like no other

Liverpool vs Barcelona on a Tuesday night.

A night in early May that will forever go down in history, the kind of game you watch over and over again and seldom believe it was real.

Anfield's effect is well documented; the cacophony of noise reverberates across the stands, acting as the twelfth man and a fearful force to the opposition.

Liverpool's starting eleven may have been depleted by the omission of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, while Andy Robertson later had to be withdrawn after a tackle from Luis Suarez, but there were no signs of weakness from the first to last whistle.

1-0 at half time was a foothold; a glimpse of possibility in a night of improbability. Then came Georginio Wijnaldum and the pendulum swung. Two goals inside two minutes and Barcelona were stunned, directly immersed in the eye of the Red storm.

A moment of brilliance from Alexander-Arnold at the corner flag marked a fitting end to an unbelievable night that truly defied the odds. A night that reflected the transformation in mentality Klopp has produced - from doubters to believers, to serial winners.

Prior to the game, Klopp had told his players: 'I told the boys before it was impossible, but because it's you boys, we have a chance.' A token dually delivered on the final whistle, Liverpool's surge against Barcelona will forever be one of the maddest games in the Champions League.

Nothing quite like it has ever happened before. It may never again.

Klopp's unbeaten juggernaut rolls on

So far this term, Liverpool have proven themselves to be an impenetrable force, flexing the depth and breadth of their qualities while their rivals show holes in their armour.

Indeed, the last week of 2019 illustrated their variety of ways to win. On Boxing Day, they produced arguably their most complete performance in the league under Klopp's tenure in a 4-0 rout over closest title rivals Leicester City. Three days later, a 1-0 win against Wolves was far more about grit and dogged determination than any showcase of skill or attacking verve.

Two different games, two identical outcomes.

It's become the story of Liverpool's 2019, with 98 amassed from a possible 111 in the top-flight this year, winning 31 games, drawing five and suffering just one solo defeat. In doing so, they have achieved a points per game average of 2.65, the highest in a calendar year within the club's 127-year history and the second ever, behind only Chelsea's 2005 team, who averaged 2.66.

The Reds go into 2020 with a 13-point lead at the Premier League summit with a game in hand, perfectly placed to end the club’s 30-year wait for the title. Of course, anyone of the Red persuasion is yet to declare the race is run, given the Reds remain the only team to ever be top at Christmas and not win the league – a fate suffered in 1996, 2008, 2013 and 2018 - but Klopp's squad find themselves in a position of real strength going into the new decade.

Nike deal reaffirms Liverpool's off the field position

Albeit not an event that holds direct repercussions on the pitch, Liverpool's manufacturing deal with Nike from next season onwards reflects the club's return to the summit of world football and superpower within the game.

In 2012, Adidas rejected the chance to sponsor Liverpool given their lack of success and promise for the future. Now, with exposure to large scale distribution channels, Liverpool's influence and stature is set to grow aplenty, while on-the-field successes look equally as bright.

New contract for Klopp: Liverpool's best and biggest signing

When Klopp replaced Brendan Rodgers as Liverpool manager in October 2015, he entered a club whose standards were slipping. A thrill-seeking title challenge in 2013/14 was backed up by a sobering 6th placed finish the following year, before the club were left teetering in mid-table eight games into the 2015-16 campaign.

In the years since, Klopp has been the architect of a mass transformation on Merseyside. On the field, he has brought an exciting, attacking blueprint to the fore, helping reignite a fanbase that had begun to become stale in Rodgers' final years. Off the field, planning and strategy has seen the Reds become astute in their transfer dealings, bringing in quality additions whose character buys into the team ethos established within the current crop.

Penning a new contract that sees him surpass his previous longest spell in charge at any club in his managerial career, Klopp represents the best and biggest signing Liverpool could possibly make. Having navigated plenty of hurdles already, they remain far from their ceiling, with yet more memories to be made in the next five years to come.

Reds back on their European perch

Yet to lose a two-legged European tie under Klopp's management, Liverpool came back swinging after heartbreak in Kiev, beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in Madrid to lift the club's sixth European Cup.

Their journey involved some monumental performances; a dramatic comeback win over Barcelona is one that will take the headlines, etched in the club's history forever more, but equally impressive was the 3-1 win at the Allianz Arena in the round of sixteen - a game embodied by Sadio Mane's immense turn and finish to catch out Manuel Neuer alongside the group stage win over Paris Saint Germain and a 4-1 away win over Porto in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool's European campaign, and their subsequent successes, all hinged on Alisson Becker's instinctive save against Napoli's Arkadiusz Milik in the final game of the group stages - a position from which Klopp's side never looked back. Such historical success was nothing short of what the team deserved in a run that epitomises the ethos Klopp has instilled at Anfield over the last four years.

Since, Liverpool have secured a Super Cup and Club World Cup, marking three trophies in the last six months in their transformation from nearly-men to serial winners.

Going into 2020, their eyes will be firmly fixed on capitalising on their Premier League position, putting an end to the club's 30-year wait and underlining the seismic transformation that has ensued.