Sheffield United prove they can compete with the best the Premier League has to offer

Travelling to the Etihad Stadium is one of the toughest road trips in all of European football. Manchester City have become a powerhouse in recent years, often blowing opposing teams out of the water, especially at home. With all the attacking talent at their disposal, it's never a surprise when they score four or more goals in a game.

That was the challenge that faced Sheffield United on Sunday, and even though they were handed a loss on the night, the Blades were able to prove that they can compete with the best teams in the country.

Defensive stability

Everyone knew what the story of the game was going to be before it even kicked off.

Manchester City were going to dominate possession, keeping the ball and passing it around. Sheffield United, in response, were going to sit back and absorb pressure, limiting space in behind.

That’s exactly what happened early on. The home side kept swinging the ball from sideline to sideline, trying to shift the United backline. It didn’t do much, as the Blades stayed disciplined and focused.

Up against nine men behind the ball, City became frustrated quite quickly. Raheem Sterling kept running down the wing only to be met by multiple Blades defenders. Kevin De Bruyne and Bernardo Silva had to drop deep to pick up the ball, often settling for sideways passes instead of killer through balls. Sergio Aguero was quite invisible as a result, not getting any sort of service.

The first half flew by with little issue. Dean Henderson wasn’t tested at all, and only needed to come out and claim crosses on the odd occasion. Most of the work was being done by the back three of Chris Basham, John Egan, and Jack O’Connell. The trio sat in the penalty area, clearing away any potential danger.

It was a similar story soon after the halftime break, with City forced to hover around the top of the penalty area. Unfortunately for the Blades, the referee would quite literally get involved, as he blocked off John Fleck in the midfield. De Bruyne picked up the ball and found Aguero, who quickly slotted home from close range.

It was a heartbreaking way to have the deadlock broken, and it forced the Blades to push further up the pitch. That eventually led to City grabbing a second, putting the contest to bed later on.

If not for the unlucky break, there was a good chance United would have been able to hold on to the clean sheet. Giving up two goals wasn’t too bad either, at least, as many other teams have gone to the same stadium and conceded a lot more.

Attacking impetus

It’s one thing to simply park the bus, but it’s another to actually create chances of your own going forward.

United had an attacking gameplan that was just as good as their defensive one. Manager Chris Wilder opted for a front two of Callum Robinson and Lys Mousset, which was a slight deviation to their normal strike partnership. The reason for his decision was clear to see early on.

Due to injury problems, Manchester City have had to play ageing central midfielder Fernandinho at centerback. Although he is solid defensively, the Brazilian has no speed left in his legs, which makes it easy for opposing attackers to simply sprint past him.

That exactly what the Blades were going for, with the pace of Mousset and Robinson allowing them both to run in behind the City defense time and time again. They got the support they needed as well, as several United players managed to hit some exquisite passes over the top.

The tactic led to the Blades actually taking the lead in the first half, or so they thought. Mousset got in behind before latching onto a ball from Fleck and slotting home past Claudio Bravo.

However, VAR would rear its ugly head once again, with the technology deeming the Frenchman offside by a matter of millimeters. It wasn’t the first time United had been hard done by video review, and it likely won’t be the last.

That wouldn’t be their only chance of the game either. Mousset missed a header in the opening moments, and Billy Sharp saw his attempt hit the post before rolling away from goal.

The Blades were able to showcase that they are much more than just another “Brexit FC” type of team. They can play some truly exciting football, even against one of the better teams in the league.

More of the same

This performance was not an anomaly either, as United have done well in their other games against “big six” opposition.

The Blades beat Arsenal in October, and have also picked up draws against Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United. They did lose to Liverpool at home, but that result would have been completely different if not for a rare goalkeeping error from Henderson.

In total, that’s six points in six games versus the best the league has to offer, which is a superb return for a team that’s only been recently promoted.

It’s clear the Blades won’t be going down this season. They’re already 11 points ahead of the relegation zone, and there’s no reason to believe they’ll suffer a late-season collapse.

Now, with the pressure off, Sheffield United can use this season to fully acclimate to the Premier League, and focus on moving ahead towards a very bright future at Bramall Lane.