Lincoln City looking to build on demolishing of Ipswich Town at home to Peterborough United

Michael Appleton's Lincoln City put in a five-star performance last time out, demolishing promotion contenders Ipswich Town by five goals to three.

It is a performance that he is looking to build on, in the second of their back-to-back home games, this time against Peterborough United.

Team News

There may be a welcome return to the Imps' defence, with Jason Shackell in contention to return after missing the last four games through injury.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Appleton said: "He is close to a return but it could be too soon for him tomorrow, but if there's no reaction over the next couple of days he could be in the squad for the game against Sunderland."

Winger Bruno Andrade remains sidelined for Lincoln, after suffering a long-term injury in mid-November.

Peterborough have defensive problems of their own. Centre-back Frankie Kent will miss the trip to the LNER Stadium after seeing red in their 4-0 defeat away to Rotherham United.

Meanwhile, Darren Ferguson will have winger Marcus Maddison available once again. The 26-year-old missed the defeat against Rotherham through injury.

Previous Meeting

It was United who won the last meeting between the two sides.

Two late goals through Louis Reed and Ivan Toney were enough to seal the victory for the Posh.

Reed opened the scoring in the 82nd minute, after his thumping effort from 20 yards out could not be stopped by Lincoln 'keeper Josh Vickers.

Toney then sealed the victory two minutes from time, with a clever chip over the stranded Vickers.

What To Expect

Both Lincoln and Peterborough have promising attacks. The former should a glimpse of what they are capable of - and what they have regularly failed to do so far this season - in their 5-3 victory.

Meanwhile Peterborough are top scorers in the division, and possess the division's top two scorers in Ivan Toney and Mo Eisa.

As a result, a fast-paced attacking game can be expected at the LNER Stadium, with both sides looking to secure the victory for their retrospective seasons.