West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United preview: Frontrunners collide  in festive firecraker

Separated only by goal difference at the top of the Championship as the two highest scorers in the league, and having conceded a joint total of 17 goals in their last four matches, West Bromwich Albion vs Leeds United serves as the perfect thigh-rubber to climax a raucous festive period in the Sky Bet Championship.

West Brom, the hosts, suffered their second defeat of the season last time out, a concerning 2-0 defeat at home to 16th placed Middlesbrough that put an end to their 14-match unbeaten run. It leaves them winless in three, and with manager Slaven Bilić claiming complacency has seeped into the dressing room, something which he believes played a major role in their loss on Sunday.

Leeds, meanwhile, head into the fixture buoyed by a morale-boosting 4-5 victory away at Birmingham City, three points that finally inched them past West Brom into pole position. A dazzling spectacle indeed, yet also an affair that will no-doubt have taken its toll on the energy levels of the squad after a hectic December.

Kyle Bartley's own goal gave Leeds the victory in the reverse fixture at Elland Road back in October.

Team news

The Baggies will be boosted by the return of left-back Kieran Gibbs, who was forced off against Barnsley on Boxing Day through cramp. Grady Diangana, though, will not feature due to a lack of match fitness. "He's not fit for tomorrow, but he should be fit for Charlton. He's out," Bilić told Birmingham Live. Teenage starlet Nathan Ferguson will join him on the sidelines.

The visitors will be without both Pablo Hernandez (hamstring), and Adam Forshaw (hip), with their return dates both set to be north of January. Patrick Bamford is likely to be welcomed back into the fold, however, having missed out on the Birmingham clash with a dead leg. Young midfielder Jamie Shackleton will also be assessed.

No better time and place for West Brom to revive the form of old

While a shocking result in isolation, the 0-2 home defeat to Middlesbrough came as no surprise to many Baggies fans, with the end of their unbeaten run looking inevitable after a significant drop-off in form and performance levels since their 5-1 rout over Swansea City on December 8.

Prior to the 1-1 draw away at Wigan Athletic on December 11, West Brom - the Championship's highest scorers - averaged 9.16 shots per game, a figure that has not been reached in any of their last five matches. On top of that, only once have they bettered their season average of 2.28 'big chances per game' (as defined by Opta) in those matches. The intensity levels seem to have dropped, too.

Along with the draw at Wigan, the Baggies were held to underwhelming points away to Barnsley and at home to Brentford, very much reflective of the dwindling performance levels.

Leeds, with their high-intensity football, throw up little respite for this struggling West Brom side, but perhaps it is exactly what they need. A chance to topple their sole title contender in front of the Sky Sports cameras, and in doing so, an opportunity to revive the confidence and impetus of old.

Leeds' draining Birmingham encounter could prove costly

Marcelo Bielsa is a maverick, often a pioneer, in almost every aspect of his management. One of those is his preference for a small squad to work with: Leeds have only 21 senior players currently at the club, which - when compared to their opponents West Brom, for example, who have 29 - is considerably small.

The players make up for it with their supreme versatility and elite fitness, but, when the games are coming thick and fast over the festive period, and injuries begin to hit, is it too much to ask for the same squad to perform week in week out ?

What the managers have said

Bielsa has not partaken in any interviews since the Birmingham game, but - when speaking to LUTV in his post-match press conference - he does not echo the anxieties among the fanbase and media over his players' energy levels after the Birmingham game, claiming that getting the win was the only thing that mattered. "I believe that it is always better to win [than preserve energy for ensuing fixtures]. But you can win and this is no guarantee for the next match as well," he said.

"For the players it is always better to win, but winning once is not enough to win again."

Bilić, though, feels West Brom have the attacking firepower to inflict damage upon what he believes is a fragile Leeds defence. He told Birmingham Live: "Normally they don't concede but they conceded three against Cardiff and they were equal [in terms of goals conceded] in the last three or four games to the first twenty games. In the first 20 games they conceded 10 goals and in the last three it is nine- but they scored five ! "

He continued: "We are not afraid of any team and we are not afraid of Leeds but they are with us and now above us on goal difference. It's a massive game. It is more than a game. It's like derby games."