Newcastle United vs Leicester City: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2020

Newcastle United vs Leicester City is set to kick-off at 3pm, with team news coming an hour before at 2pm.
Leicester Team News
Following the nine changes made for their match against West Ham, there could be a more familiar look to the Leicester side at St James’ Park. Ricardo Pereira should be fine to return, with Jamie Vardy also likely to be recalled to the XI following the birth of his child.
Newcastle Team News
Newcastle have continually been hit by injuries this season and it’s no different for their upcoming game with Leicester. Ki Sung-Yeung, Paul Dummett, Florian Lejeune, Ciaran Clark, Joelinton and Fabian Schar are all doubtful and will be monitored before the match. Long-term absentees Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles all still remain ruled out.
Bruce on Magpies’ response…
Meanwhile, following his team’s hammering in the East Midlands, Bruce has been impressed with the Magpies’ reaction since. He said: “When you deliver some home truths, the one thing you need is a response. If they down tools, then you’ve had it, but the response from them has been very good.”
Rodgers on Newcastle challenge…
Despite that thumping win, Brendan Rodgers has suggested he is expecting a far tougher game on Wednesday. He said: “We played very well against [Newcastle] earlier in the season but going to St James’ Park is tough.
“I think their style and how the team plays is pretty much set. We’re going to have to be patient in the game but play at speed. There’ll be a deep block not too far away from the 18-yard line and we have to work the ball at speed and with quality to work the opportunities.”
What happened last time?
The two teams have already twice met this season already – once in the Premier League and the other in the Carabao Cup. Leicester have won both games, earning an emphatic 5-0 victory as the two came together in league action at the King Power Stadium back in September.
Immovable object or unstoppable force?
One aspect that the high-flying Foxes will have to overcome in order to earn a positive result is breaking the Toon’s tenacious backline. Bruce’s troops boast the joint-best home defensive record in the league having only shipped nine goals in ten matches. However, Leicester have threatened on their travels this season and scored the second most away goals, just three fewer than Manchester City. It could be fair to say that something has to give.
Toon To Get Back On Track?
In what was an impressive festive month for Steve Bruce’s Newcastle in which they earned crucial wins against Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and Southampton, the Magpies head into the clash with Leicester aiming to halt a losing run. The team at first were thumped by Manchester United at Old Trafford before falling to Everton last time out on home soil. They will be hoping then to avoid suffering three consecutive Premier League for the first time since October 2018.
Back To Winning Ways
Leicester travel to St James’ Park aiming to build on their fantastic victory against West Ham United last time out. Following back-to-back losses against Manchester City and Liverpool, the win at the London Stadium was just the tonic that Brendan Rodgers’ men needed. With another three points today, the Foxes could potentially reduce the gap to Liverpool to three points.
Happy New Year!
Good afternoon and welcome to the first round of Premier League fixtures of 2020! On behalf of VAVEL UK, we hope you had a wonderful night celebrating and let’s get the New Year kicked off in the best way with a feast of football!