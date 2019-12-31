Newcastle United vs Leicester City Preview: Magpies aiming for swift return to winning ways

Newcastle United will be aiming to avoid falling to their third consecutive Premier League loss as they take on Leicester City at St James' Park on New Year's Day.

The Magpies have fallen to back-to-back defeats against Manchester United and Everton, having not suffered three consecutive losses in the league since October 2018. They have an extremely tough task against a high-flying Foxes side who have recovered from their disappointing festive period with a win against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Key Battle

Coming into the match, Newcastle boast the joint-best home defensive record in the entire top-flight having conceded just nine goals in ten games so far this season. A lot of that impressive record is down to the great form of their centre-backs, especially Federico Fernandez.

The Argentine has played every minute in each of the Magpies' last 11 Premier League games after forcing himself into the side.

He will certainly have an extreme challenge on his hands on Wednesday coming up against Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy. The former England forward has already scored 17 goals so far this season and is well on track for 2019/20 to be the most clinical top-flight campaign of his career.

What happened last time?

The two sides have already met this season twice, once in the Premier League and once in the Carabao Cup, with Leicester having won both games. The last league clash was certainly a dramatic one for Leicester and Newcastle as the Foxes' secured their then biggest-ever Premier League victory with a 5-0 thumping.

Ricardo Pereira got Brendan Rodgers' troops off to a perfect start with a wonderful solo strike before Vardy doubled the lead with a goal of his own just after half-time. Paul Dummett turned the ball into his own net from Dennis Praet's cross to extend Leicester's advantage shortly before the hour mark.

Vardy got his second of the game not long after by heading home Marc Albrighton's inch perfect cross before Wilfred Ndidi turned and fired home to round off an emphatic victory.

Embed from Getty Images

Team News

Having made nine changes to his side for the recent win against West Ham, Rodgers could potentially name a more familiar line up for the trip to St James' Park. Caglar Soyuncu, Ben Chilwell, James Maddison and Youri Tielemans were amongst the key players to be left out and could return.

Meanwhile, Pereira could return after recovering from a tight hamstring, whilst Vardy is once again cleared to play.

Newcastle are suffering somewhat of an injury crisis ahead of the game. Ki Sung-Yeung, Dummett, Florian Lejeune, Ciaran Clark, Joelinton and Fabian Schar are all doubtful and will be monitored before the match. Long-term absentees Matt Ritchie, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jamaal Lascelles all still remain ruled out.

Predicted Line-Ups

Newcastle United: Dubravka; Schar, Manquillo, Fernandez; Yedlin, Hayden, Shelvey, Almiron, Willems; Carroll, Gayle.

Leicester City: Schmeichel; Chilwell, Soyuncu, Evans, Pereira; Ndidi, Tielemans, Maddison; Gray, Vardy, Iheanacho.

Embed from Getty Images

Managers' Thoughts

Despite his side suffering a heavy defeat the last time the two sides came together, Magpies boss Steve Bruce has praised his side's reaction having claimed a few excellent results since.

He said: "When you deliver some home truths, the one thing you need is a response. If they down tools, then you’ve had it, but the response from them has been very good.”

Meanwhile, Rodgers is expecting a much tougher clash this time around, with his side having strolled to victory against Newcastle earlier in the season.

The Northern-Irishman said: “We played very well against [Newcastle] earlier in the season but going to St James’ Park is tough.

“I think their style and how the team plays is pretty much set. We’re going to have to be patient in the game but play at speed. There’ll be a deep block not too far away from the 18-yard line and we have to work the ball at speed and with quality to work the opportunities.”