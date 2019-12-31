Watford vs Wolverhampton Wanderers preview: Hornets look to contunue ascendency

This time in 2019, these sides were locked in a battle to secure 7th position in the Premier League and the subsequent reward of European football, and the advent of the New Year marked the beginning of the gradual transformation of the marathon into a sprint. Now, the complexion of this fixture is very different, but no less intriguing than it was before.

Under the guidance of Nigel Pearson, the ship at Watford has been steadied. Yes, their ambitions of another Europa League pursuit gave way to the reality of an abject start to the season, one which saw them cycle through two head coaches before finally settling on the 56-year old who, it appears, fits the mould which the Hornets require to rescue them from safety.

Seven points in four games is no mean feat for a side that had amassed just nine in their previous 16 assignments, and it has seen Watford edge closer to escape from the drop zone. Their victory against potential relegation rivals Aston Villa last time out also helped that cause — plus, a 3-0 win with a man less than the opponent for half an hour was yet another display of the squad's willingness to strive for survival with Pearson at the helm.

Unlike their hosts here, the eventual victors of that race in 2018/19, Wolverhampton Wanderers, have managed to replicate their form in this campaign. Once again they find themselves challenging in the upper echelons of the table, a firm contender in the fight for Europa League football and just five points off the Champions League places, too.

The week after Christmas saw Wolves lock horns with, arguably, two of the best teams on the planet, but they were not fazed by the task. They capitalised on a sending off to beat champions Manchester City at Molineux in dramatic fashion, before travelling to Anfield where they were only narrowly defeated by current pace-setters Liverpool.

Nuno Espírito Santo and his players will be keen not to lose ground on those around them in the standings, and buoyed by the positivity of their recent performances, but — and despite their lowly position of 19th — the visit to Watford will prove a far from straightforward exercise.

Previous meetings

The most recent encounter between the two sides at Vicarage Road was certainly the most decisive in last season's race for European football. Goals from Raúl Jiménez and Diogo Jota were enough to seal victory for Wolves and grant them a strong grip on 7th position.

As such, if the visitors were to win here, they would secure three consecutive league triumphs over the Hornets for the first time in their history.

However, a more widely memorable clash also fell in the same month when, in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium, Watford came from two goals down to win in extra time, securing their place in the last hurdle of England's showpiece knockout competition.

View from the dugout

Speaking in place of Pearson pre-match, assistant Craig Shakespeare echoed something the head coach has said almost incessantly since his arrival — belief in the collective will be key in Watford's bid to survive and preserve their top flight status.

"What we've tried to instil is that competitive spirit — the team ethic is vitally important. For me, the biggest words you can use for a team are desire, enthusiasm and drive. The whole club is buying into the environment and culture we are trying to create, and hopefully this will stand us in good stead."

Meanwhile, Espírito Santo asserted that, despite the relatively small squad at his disposal, the onus will be on ensuring the team grows through hard work and diligence as well as through the arrival of new additions in the January transfer window.

"I truly believe there is a lot of space to improve because of the way we do things," said the 45-year old. "So if we can improve our performance at the same time as the transfer window is open and try to bring in things the team needs — different characteristics — there is lots of space to improve."

Team news

Watford will have to make do without Adrian Mariappa after the defender was sent off against Villa at the weekend.

There will also be late assessments on the fitness of Craig Cathcart and Will Hughes, both of whom limped off with injuries.

Roberto Pereyra could return from illness, but José Holebas, Danny Welbeck, Tom Cleverley, Sebastian Prödl and Daryl Janmaat all remain long-term absentees.

Wolves rested key players such as Matt Doherty, Jiménez, Adama Traoré and Roman Saïss against Liverpool but all will return to the side here.

Willy Boly and Morgan Gibbs-White remain unavailable for the visitors.

Predicted XIs

Watford — Foster; Femenía, Kabasele, Dawson, Masina; Doucouré, Capoue; Sarr, Chalobah, Deulofeu; Deeney.

Wolverhampton Wanderers — Patricio; Dendoncker, Coady, Saïss; Doherty, Neves, Moutinho, Jonny; Traoré, Jiménez, Jota.