Millwall 3-1 Luton: Rowett's substitutes pay off as Lions start 2020 with a win

Millwall started the new decade with a challenging but rewarding three points against Luton Town at The Den.

Story of the game

It was an awful first half of football. Neither side played well and both failed to get going and have any time on the ball. The only notable action of the first half was Sonny Bradley heading in Matty Pearson's free kick. That meant the Hatters had the lead at the break.

Millwall started the second half better were still finding it tough going. Luton's backline standing tall to what was being thrown at them.

The domination from the hosts finally paid off on 69 minutes. Tom Bradshaw headed in Jed Wallace's cross to bring the Lions level. It just seemed inevitable that Millwall would go on and win the game.

Nine minutes later, Connor Mahoney scored his first competitive goal for Millwall. It was worth the wait. He beat two Luton players before curling a lovely effort past James Shea into the net.

Three minutes later the game was put to bed. Matt Smith headed Mahoney's cross into the bottom corner to seal the three points and send Millwall into the top six ahead of the 3pm kick-offs.

Takeaways

Rowett's changes made the difference.

Millwall set up in 5-2-3. It's safe to say that Gary Rowett wasn't expecting Luton to also set up with five at the back. He changed things just after Luton took the lead. Changing formation bringing on Bradshaw who would get the equaliser. Rowett can also take credit for the second goal as his second substitute Mahoney scored the second and assisted the third.

Turning Point for Mahoney?

It is safe to say that Mahoney has not had the level of playing time he would have hoped for since moving to The Den in the summer. Today could be a turning point. Scoring his first goal for the club and getting an assist will only improve his confidence going forward.

Team News

Rowett made two changes to his side, Murray Wallace and Bradshaw dropped to the bench while Shane Ferguson and Smith came into the starting eleven.

Luton made three changes. Alan Sheehan, Martin Cranie and Callum McManaman all came into the side.