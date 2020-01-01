West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Leeds United: Top two play out draw

The most anticipated game of the Championship season played to a draw as top of the table Leeds United and second-placed West Bromwich Albion shared the spoils in a 1-1 contest at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies' Semi Ajayi gave the hosts the lead, scoring in the second minute, but found the back of his own net in the 52nd minute to level the score as the two sides remained level with 52 points at the summit of the table.

Two leaders each earn a point in key game for both sides

The hosts were in front after two minutes after a poor punch by Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla saw the ball bounce around the box, Ajayi eventually scoring with confirmation from goal-line technology.

Leeds enjoyed a strong spell of play after the goal, but Casilla was called into action as he saved from Matheus Pereira's free kick and Matt Phillips' effort was only kept out by the Spaniard's legs getting in the way.

The Whites were again pressing, but failed to find an equaliser as the first half came to an end. Patrick Bamford and Barry Douglas were brought on after the interval by manager Marcelo Bielsa.

Seven minutes after their introduction, Bamford was involved in Leeds levelling proceedings as Stuart Dallas' ball from the left was met by the striker, who saw his shot hit off of both Kyle Bartley and Ajayi, with the latter credited with an own goal.

The two teams traded chances as Casilla kept out another West Brom free kick and Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone stopped Ben White's long ball and he was soon called into action again.

Bamford was proving to be the visitors' biggest threat as he was in against Johnstone, but his touch was heavy, a let-off for the hosts. The duo were involved again with the same result, Johnstone's legs saving the day.

The final chance fell to West Brom as Casilla tipped Kyle Edwards' shot over the bar from inside the area as the game ended with the two promotion favourites ending the day where they started it.