Jack O'Connell: "We don't care who we're up against"

Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell has said "we don't care who we are up against" ahead of their trip to Anfield to take on Club World Club champions Liverpool.

The Blades come into the game after their first away defeat in the season at Manchester City in a game filled with controversy.

Liverpool are currently sat 13 points clear at the top of table after only dropping two points all season.

Blades looking to bounce back

Sheffield United have surprised many teams in the first half the season and in the top half of the table with a chance of bringing European football to Bramall Lane if they have similar second half to the season as the first.

O'Connell has been with United since 2016 and was one of Chris Wilder's first signings in League One.

“Playing in the Premier League is the pinnacle of any player’s career but we need to get points on the board," O'Connell told the club's media.

"We don’t care who we’re up against, we always have the same objective, to get three points.”

Against the 'top six' teams the Blades have only lost to Liverpool and Manchester City but both games were very close and decided by moments of madness.

In the reverse fixture Gini Wijnaldum scored the only goal of the game at Bramall Lane after a rare error from Dean Henderson.

Blades difficult to play against

Wilder has revolutionised the 5-3-2 formation with the introduction of overlapping centre backs that help create overloads in wide areas so it becomes tricky to defend against.

O'Connell, being one of them centre backs has said away from especially it can be really hard to play against.

He told the club's media, "Away from home we sit back and counter attack more. I think when we create those overloads they’re asking for their strikers to come back and defend so it is difficult to play against”

O'Connell acknowledges Liverpool threat

Jack O'Connell grew up supporting his local side Liverpool and has been dreaming of a trip to Anfield but has said the occasion won't get the better of him.

“They’re going to get after us and it’ll be tough but these are the teams you want to test yourself against,” he told the clubs media.

“The occasion won’t get the better of us, once we get into the stadium it’ll be business only”

However he did admit he is looking forward to stepping out in front of a packed Anfield.

"It’s something I’ve always wanted to do growing up, I never got to play there with schools or anything so to walk out with You Never Walk Alone will be unbelievable.”