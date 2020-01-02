Analysis: Villa tactically superior to predictable Burnley

It was a miserable start to 2020 for Burnley as they suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at Turf Moor. Goals from Wesley and Jack Grealish put the visitors in command before a late Chris Wood goal salvaged some pride. The hosts were expected to win the game but couldn't manage this for a variety of reasons. A dynamic Villa attack was a primary thorn in the Burnley side.

Narrow Villa attack

Villa had a three-pronged attack with Grealish and Trezeguet playing very narrowly alongside Wesley. Their positioning meant that Phil Bardsley and Charlie Taylor found life very difficult because they were being dragged inside. Effectively, they were operating as strikers with Wesley being a point of reference for direct balls that came up to him. The Brazilian had the measure of James Tarkowski and Ben Mee, using his height and strength to keep the ball in the final third.

Grealish was finding lots of joy. He sat in a very advanced position but it wasn’t necessarily fixed. He played as the furthest man forward, he operated just behind Wesley and then he dropped deeper to create openings. The talismanic figure was head and shoulders above any player on the pitch in terms of quality but he also showed a strong level of discipline. He lead the press, looking to close down Burnley defenders at every opportunity, and effectively stole possession from the Clarets on a number of occasions.

First-half press

The press was perfect for the opening 45 minutes. Burnley’s passing and general play was poor but they were often forced into mistakes. Villa were unwilling to give them time on the ball and looked like a team who wanted to right the wrongs of their shoddy 3-0 defeat to Watford. They were simply hungrier and more determined to see out their game-plan.

Dean Smith’s men began to ease out of their pressing game in the second-half. This was completely understandable as it’s unrealistic to maintain a high-pressing game for the full 90 minutes; they also had a 2-0 advantage! Their lead allowed them to sit back, adjust their back-three to a back-five, and hold onto what they had.

The back three worked really well. Tyrone Mings returned to the team and helped enhance the struggling defence. The England international had been injured but he gave Villa the license to use this system. He leads by example and is able to confidently plays the ball out from the back.

Ashley Barnes didn’t get a sniff of the action and was replaced on the interval. Jay Rodriguez and Wood were also quiet until the latter found the net with a fine header.

This was a very different Villa defence to the calamitous one that had been seen in recent weeks. It was a cool, calm and collected performance that exposed Burnley’s lack of creativity when faced with a deep-block.

Differences in attack

The Clarets go through spells under Sean Dyche where they look lost for ideas. When Villa attacked, they attacked with potency. When Burnley attacked, you just couldn’t work out their plan. It was all a bit hit and hope. Rodriguez missed a glaring open goal but that opportunity came from a hopeful cross-come-shot from Tarkowski. Similarly, Wood smashed an effort wide after Taylor’s hopeful cross bounced through to the New Zealander. Having 62% of the ball and 21 shots suggests domination but, with only one of those shots on target, the inability to create tangible openings was glaringly obvious.

The visitors, by contrast, had forward options that were interchanging and almost every pass looked like it had been considered. The only thing that let them down was end product. Wesley missed a one-on-one, Douglas Luiz wasted two great chances and VAR dubiously cancelled out a Grealish header for offside. They could have feasibly scored three or four goals and nobody could have complained. With Burnley, it was more a case of, ‘If that ball had deflected in the right way’, or, ‘If that touch went a different way’. Going to the roulette wheel and to make your fortune isn't likely to work in the long-term!

Burnley’s attacking play seems to be more based around luck. There’s nothing lucky about the defensive side of their game. Dyche is usually a master at making his teams difficult to break down. However, there seems to be a lack of taking responsibility when it comes to the offensive end of their football. Nobody wants to take a risk. Nobody wants to break out of position to become a spare man. Three shots on-target in the past four matches is simply not acceptable.

Set-piece hope

In fairness, Burnley are quite good on set-pieces and have a tactic of looking for goals on the second ball. This has worked on several occasions over the past few months. A deep ball to the back post will be met by a tall player, perhaps Tarkowski, and the ball will be nodded across for another Burnley player to engineer an effort on goal. Ashley Westwood and Dwight McNeil can manufacture excellent deliveries so the Clarets are capable of causing problems to all kinds of teams. Still, being so reliant on dead-balls is not a sustainable way of winning football matches. This should be a part of an attacking plan as opposed to the whole attacking plan.

Lessons

For Burnley, it’s important to get their focus back. This weekend’s FA Cup clash with Peterborough United should give Dyche the chance to rest his key stars. They will need to refresh their batteries after this hectic Christmas schedule. The Clarets could have theoretically held Everton and Manchester United to goalless draws had it not been for their own mistakes. So the first port of call is to eradicate sloppy errors. On the other hand, if the attacking play was more encouraging then there may not be so much responsibility on the defence.

Villa have a renewed sense of optimism but that optimism will be dented if Tom Heaton is now ruled out for an extended period. The former Burnley captain fell awkwardly on his knee and the early signs have not been good. This was a big win but losing Heaton would be a disaster.

On a brighter note, they looked tighter at the back and sharper at the other end of the field so they will take a huge amount of confidence into their upcoming matches.