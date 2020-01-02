Jurgen Klopp reflects on his sides 2-0 win over Sheffield United

It’s been a fantastic year for Liverpool, and the Reds started 2020 with a controlled win.

Mohamed Salah put Liverpool ahead after four minutes, when Andrew Robertson crossed the ball on to a plate for the Egyptian to fire home.

Liverpool controlled the game throughout and secured the win in the 64thminute when they went two goals up.

Salah turned provider to slot Sadio Mane one-on-one, who tapped in the rebound.

Here is what manager, Jurgen Klopp had to say about the victory via the Liverpool Echo.

Klopp on the performance

I saw a really good game. We played exactly the way you have to play against Sheffield United. I don't think there were a lot of games like this in 2019. The best thing from the boys is they didn't let them get anything.

Our passing was really good, positioning good, discipline defensively was exceptional. The centre-backs were spot on, Henderson around them outstanding.

There was no party in the dressing room afterwards. It is an intense period. It's not like they want to go out for some drinks. They want to do better. But our performance tonight was as good as anything, really, really good.

There is still space for improvement. I couldn't care less how you deal with it in the headlines. We don't see it as a threat to other teams - we just think about us.

Klopp on Jordan Henderson

He is exceptional, yes he is outstanding. Gini and Hendo, having to play that number of games there, it's absolutely incredible. If anybody who is with us doesn't see the quality of Jordan Henderson, then I can't help you.

Klopp on Naby Keita

I don't know exactly what he has, I think it's the groin. But I can say now he will not be involved against Everton. That's not too good. No clue how it happened, think he felt something with last shot in the warm-up.

Klopp on the Merseyside derby in the FA Cup

I won't tell Carlo Ancelotti the line-up tonight. I will do what I think is right. Some things I will do, some the medical department will tell me. I don't know what the line-up will be at the moment.

I don't think Carlo will make many changes. It's a big chance for them to win at Anfield. We will have fresh legs, and we will need support. We need it from the first second - we will see how it will be. It was a tough game tonight.

You see character and mentality helps in life. We have 12 players left, Takumi makes it 13, Nat Phillips 14. Whichever line-up plays, throw your soul on the pitch (against Everton).​​​​​​​