Ben Osborn: "Hopefully I get a chance"

Ben Osborn has said he is hopeful of getting a chance to play in third round of the FA Cup on Sunday when Sheffield United host AFC Fylde.

Osborn signed from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window and has had limited playing time this season but is wanting to impress on Sunday if handed a start by Chris Wilder.

104 teams separate National League Fylde and Premier League Sheffield United. However Sheffield United will be hoping history does not repeat itself; last year they crashed out of the Cup at the same stage when they lost 1-0 to Barnet at Bramall Lane.

Osborn praises Blades squad

Sheffield United have surpassed expectations this season so much that Chris Wilder has barely had to make any changes to his side week by week.

Wilder regularly opts for heavy squad rotation in cup competitions and he has said Sunday will be no different with Chris Wilder saying he will make eleven changes to his side from the team that lost at Liverpool.

Osborn told the clubs media: “You’ve got lads here training, pushing hard everyday. Lads who are dying to play

“It creates a nice hungry atmosphere.”

Osborn working hard to get an opportunity

Many of the new signings such as Osborn and Ravel Morrison have found it hard to break into the starting XI with many of the players that got the Blades promoted making the step up to the top flight successfully.

Osborn has admitted to his difficulty of adjusting to United's style of play.

“Yeah it’s been difficult - it’s been a bit of an eye opener but the way the lads have been playing, they’ve been outstanding," He told the clubs media.

“I’ve not had any issues with not being picked, I’ve just been pushing as hard as I can in training and hopefully I get a chance”