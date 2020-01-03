"We want to win every competition we're in" states Brendan Rodgers ahead of FA Cup tie

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has revealed his side's intentions as they embark on their FA Cup campaign against Wigan Athletic.

The Northern Irishman has stated that the Foxes are in the competition to win it as they look to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Their opponents, Wigan, who travel to the King Power Stadium for the game, famously won the old trophy in 2013 after Ben Watson's last minute strike snatched the game away from Manchester City and gave the Latics their first ever major trophy.

'Pick a team to win'

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Rodgers was questioned about the secret to the FA Cup.

He stated: "Pick a team to win. That’s our notion. We want to win every competition we’re in.

"We’re playing against Wigan and I’m looking forward to seeing Paul because he’s a very good football man. He’s a fantastic manager."

When asked about being favourites for the game, Rodgers added: "For me, there’s no change in terms of mentality. We know we have to attack the game.

"They have enough good players to punish us.

"You’ve seen our players have professionalism and we respect the opposition.

"We’re at home, so hopefully there will be a good crowd."

'We’ll pick a team that’s an aggressive team'

After seeing the success of rotating his squad in the Premier League, Rodgers will be looking to do the same for the game against Wigan.

He stated: "We’ll make some changes. We’ll pick a team that’s an aggressive team.

The Northern-Irishman has also confirmed that Filip Benkovic will be in the Leicester squad for the first time since his return from a successful loan spell with Celtic

"Benkovic comes into the squad for the game. He’s a player who’s been unfortunate and there was a chance for him to go out on loan in the summer.

He’s trained very well. He’s played some Under-23s games. He’s been working very well and comes into the squad.

Embed from Getty Images

He added: "He’s a very imposing presence. He’s very good in both boxes, he attacks the ball really well. He likes to defend forward and step in. Technically, he’s very strong. He’s very comfortable on the ball.

"He’s been unfortunate that he hasn’t played because of the form of the other players.

"He was terrific for me at Celtic, and played in some big games, but he got injured and never really recovered.

"He deserves an appearance."