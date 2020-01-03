Wolverhampton Wanderes vs Manchester United Match Preview: A tasty FA Cup tie between two top seven teams

The FA Cup returns this weekend, with Premier League teams joining the fray in the 3rd round of the tournament. Saturday will see two such sides face off, as Wolves host Manchester United at the Molineux Stadium.

Only one point separates the teams in the league standings, and they both come into this contest off tough losses during the week.

Wolves travelled to Vicarage Road to take on last place Watford. However, it would be the Hornets who struck first, as Gerard Deulofeu curled a shot into the bottom corner at the half hour mark.

The home side would make it two soon after the halftime interval. A shot from Abdoulaye Doucoure deflected off a Wolves defender and into the back of the net, leaving Rui Patricio helpless in goal.

Wolves fought their way back into the contest, and pulled one back through Pedro Neto, courtesy of another deflected effort.

Watford even went down a man when Christian Kabasele was sent off for bringing down Diogo Jota as the last man back. However, Wolves just couldn’t find a late equalizer, and were defeated for the second time in as many games.

The Red Devils were dealt a major blow in their top four hopes on New Years Day, as they were quite comfortably beaten by Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

United came out the blocks slow, and never really picked up the pace. That made it easy for the Gunners on the night, who scored twice in the first half with relative ease.

The opening goal came after only eight minutes, as a low cross from Sead Kolasinac made its way to the backpost. Nicolas Pepe got on the end of it, and coolly slotted home from a few yards out.

Arsenal doubled their advantage on the stroke of halftime through Sokratis Papastathopoulos. A corner was poorly defended by United, and the Greek defender pounced on the loose ball, slamming it past David De Gea.

The onus was put on the Red Devils to get back into the contest, but they were toothless going forward once again. They never came close to halving the deficit, and the Gunners were able to defend their lead with little issue.

It was a statement performance from both teams, and could be a key indication on what the rest of the season has to offer.

Last time out

It might’ve taken place earlier this season, but the last matchup between these two sides seems so long ago.

Facing off during the second week of the Premier League season, United were coming in off the back of a 4-0 thrashing of rivals Chelsea, while Wolves were forced to settle for a draw away to Leicester City to open their campaign.

The Red Devils carried over their momentum into this fixture, controlling possession early on before eventually taking the lead.

Some clever link up play from Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford created space on the edge of the area, and the ball made its way to Anthony Martial. The Frenchman made no mistake with the finish, taking a touch before smashing a shot into the roof of the net.

Wolves would grow into the game as it went on, and managed to equalize ten minutes into the start of the second half. It’s was a brilliant set play from a corner that led to the goal, as Joao Moutinho drilled a pass to Ruben Neves on the edge of the area, who curled his shot off the underside of the bar and in past David De Gea.

United had a great chance to retake the lead soon after when Paul Pogba was taken out by Conor Coady in the area. The referee had no other choice than to point to the spot, and Pogba stepped up to take the resulting spotkick. However, his effort was saved by Rui Patricio, who did very well to guess the right way and get a hand on the attempt.

That would prove to be the final major moment of the match, as both sides settled for a solid point in their respective campaigns.

Team news

United will be without the midfield pairing of Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba once again, with both players likely out for a few more weeks at least.

They join the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Eric Bailly, and Diogo Dalot on the treatment table.

Wolves have had some more luck on the injury front, as they’ll only be without Willy Boly and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Predicted lineups

Wolves: Patricio, Bennett, Coady, Saiss, Doherty, Dendoncker, Neves, Vinagre, Jota, Cutrone, Neto

Manchester United: Romero, Young, Jones, Maguire, Williams, Fred, Andreas, Greenwood, Mata, Rashford, Martial

What to watch for

Ambition on show

Since it’s still early in the FA Cup, expect both sides to rest a few players for this contest, especially since the hectic holiday period just came to a close.

All that considered, neither club will completely throw the game aside. Wolves and United will see this tournament as a great chance to win a trophy, and getting into the next round will go a long way in achieving that goal.

Wolves have been phenomenal since being promoted to the Premier League a year ago, but expectations have continued to rise, and picking up some silverware certainly seems to be the next step of their development as an elite club in the country. They’re out of the Carabao Cup, and the Europa League is probably a step too steep at the moment, so the FA Cup is their best best.

The Red Devils are still in the Carabao Cup, but they have to face holders Manchester City in the semifinals, where they’ll be heavy underdogs. If United get eliminated as expected, and fail to deliver in the Europa League next month, then the FA Cup will be their last chance to show fans that they are on the right path for the future.

It might only be the 3rd round, but this will certainly still be a tense affair.