Wolves Transfer News: Wanderers in talks to sign Leonardo Campana.

Sky Sports have reported that Wolves are in talks with aims to negotiate Leonardo Campana who plays for the Ecuadorian club, Barcelona SC.

The 19-year-old featured for Ecuador's under-20s side at the South American Championship where he scored six goals in nine games at the tournament leading Ecuador to be crowned champions.

Should the deal go through, he will not need a work permit as he holds a Spanish passport. Campana is expected to firstly join the club's u23s side as a way for the club to monitor his transition and progress.

Some of the biggest clubs in Europe have been interested in him, with Serie A outfit Napoli being one of those.

At a young age, he has made 15 appearances for his hometown in the league where he scored three times while assisting twice. So far, he has registered a total of four caps for the international first-team after his call-up last year.

Also with rumours surrounding the situation of Italian international, Patrick Cutrone who has aroused interest from Serie A Fiorentina, the youngster would be left pretty high-up the list as a back-up option for when Mexican striker, Raul Jimenez is unavailable.

Nuno Espirito Santo's men are in a good position in the Premier League table as they sit seventh, while also still in competition in the Europa League last 32 tie against La Liga's bottom side, Espanyol, who they will face next month.

The star's agent, Frederic Peña has revealed that Campana speaks English and therefore is another factor that would benefit him to adapt to a different league.

​"He speaks English fluently, frequented an international school and had opportunities that are almost unthinkable in Ecuador," Peña stated.

"This is not a South American teenager distracted by parties or nightlife, but a highly-disciplined athlete who had a top level education. His father is a former tennis pro who participated in the Olympics, so he comes from good stock."

If the deal is sealed by the Wanderers, the Ecuadorian may not only be the only star arriving at Molineux during this January transfer-window. According to reports in the Birmingham Mail, RB Salzburg's Hwang Hee-Chan could also be close to a permanent move for a fee surrounding £20m.