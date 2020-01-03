Chelsea Women v Reading Women Preview: Can the Blues continue to push for the title?

After a three-week break, the Women's Super League returns for 2020 and Chelsea start their year with a home game against Reading Women.

The home side will want to put their drab draw to Liverpool in their last game of the decade, whereas Reading will look to capitalise their momentum in their 3-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Last time out:

Chelsea remain unbeaten in seven WSL matches against Reading while winning five and drawing two.

The two sides met last year in January, where Chelsea knocked Reading out of the Continental Tyres Cup quarter-final after a comfortable 4-0 triumph. Fran Kirby who scored the opener then saw Anita Asante register her first-ever goal for the Blues.

Adams Park then hosted the last WSL game of the 2018/19 season, an unforgettable match Hedvig Lindahl as a Blue came to an end after four-and-a-half spell. A close contest between the two saw Emma Hayes' side win 3-2.

These two sides last encountered on December 11 in the final game of the Continental Cup group stage where The Royals went on to beat the Blues 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 full-time result.

Royals' manager, Kelly Chambers praised her side on their two successive victories over Spurs and Chelsea at the end of the year and hopes for the same on Sunday.

"We won penalties against Chelsea and took all 3 points against Tottenham, it's a shame that the break came when it did, really, as we were just building momentum, but it was good for the girls. We're going to come back stronger in 2020 and that begins with Chelsea on Sunday."

Incoming debut for Sam Kerr:

Sam Kerr has proven to be a top goalscorer after being named the NWSL's most valuable player after bagging 19 goals in 23 matches, as a result, achieving her third consecutive golden boot.

The Australian has completed her first-ever training session as a Blue alongside new signing, Jamie-Lee Napier and could make their WSL debut this weekend with both available for selection.

When and Where?

The match will take place at the Kingsmeadow Stadium with kick-off being the earliest, at 12:30. It will also be available to watch on the FA Player.