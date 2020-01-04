Wolves 0-0 Manchester United: Doherty's disallowed goal sees The Reds host replay match at Old Trafford.

After the goalless result, both Wolves and Manchester United will meet again for a replay match, this time at Old Trafford.

A very heavily rotated Manchester United squad fought hard to overcome the hosts in a packed house at Molineux but it was the hosts who had the better of chances.

Story of the match:

The result could have been different if a penalty was rewarded to United's Brandon Williams in the first-half when he was tripped in the box.

But under-23s player Benny Ashley-Seal, who earned his first appearance in the FA Cup campaign, bothered the visitors early on. In the fifth minute, Victor Lindelof misjudged the situation, allowing Ashely-Seal to get past, but Harry Maguire was there to poke the ball away and prevent the youngster from finding the opener.

Andreas Pereira could have cost his side in the 13th minute in a loss of possession that led to the Wolves midfield to start a counterattack.

The following Wolves corner saw Matt Doherty come close to finding the back of the net when Sergio Romero's one-handed save denied the number two from six yards.

Although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's visit to Wolverhampton was different from last year's Cup encounter where it ended in a 2-1 win for Nuno Espirito Santo's men, United still looked drab when in possession, lacking chances.

Williams and Tahith Chong, both who were included in the Reds' starting team, lacked creativity down the wing.

Ashley-Seal's debut came to an end after the first-half before as he made way for Raul Jimenez.

Juan Mata's free-kick curled towards the far corner with Wolves' keeper John Ruddy misjudging the wrong side and leaving the far post exposed but for his relief the shot is wide.

Marcus Rashford came on during the second half to replace Daniel James and made an instant impact as he almost found the breakthrough.

Mason Greenwood assisted him on the left but as a result, the 22-year-old took long before shooting, which allowed a defender to slide in and block. The effort is deflected and tips over the bar.

However, it was the hosts who had the better of chances with Raul Jimenez hitting the post in the second half, while Matt Doherty saw his goal disallowed for handball in the 77th minute after his powerful header touched his arm as he put it past Romero.

But it was all not enough to put their visitors down and avoid a replay.

Takeaways from the game:

The future is bright for Benny Ashley-Seal:

Ashley-Seal made his campaign debut and really has impressed during the 45 minutes he was on the pitch - causing constant disturbance for Solskjaer's men. Currently part of the under-23s, Nuno will certainly keep monitoring the process of the 21-year-old who has been with the West Midlands club since 2017.

More fixture pile-up:

A replay at Old Trafford will be in between the next round fixtures of the Premiership and therefore for the small squad that Nuno has, this could complicate things.

As well as for United who have the Europa League last 32 to think about, which by the time these two sides meet again on February 1, they would have played a minimum of 18 games in 63 days and could extend to more, should they reach the fourth round.

69 minutes without a shot on target:

The Red Devils' last match without a single shot on target dates back to October in a Europa League fixture against AZ Alkmaar as zero shots on target were registered. The same occurred again tonight.

Man of the match:

The usual suspect, Raul Jimenez. As soon he stepped on the pitch, he supported his teammates in creating chances for goal but was unfortunate not to capitalise on those occasions. He also produced one moment of class in the game when his shot ended in the frame of the goal.

What next for these teams?

Wolves are at home to Newcastle United for the Premier League fixture on Saturday, January 11. While Solskjaer's men turn their focus to Manchester City in the first leg of the EFL Cup semi-final on Tuesday, January 7 at 8pm and will then play Norwich at Old Trafford next Saturday.