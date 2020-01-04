Chelsea Women vs Reading Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women's Super League 2020 (0-0)
Chambers grateful of her team's mentality
“The girls had a game plan to put into place and over the last 3 games of the year they did that and that’s credit to them. It shows that when they do that, the performances they can put in and results they can get.

"We won on  penalties against Chelsea and took all 3 points against Tottenham, it’s a shame that the break came when it did, really, as we were just building momentum, but it was good for the girls. We’re going to come back stronger in 2020 and that begins with Chelsea on Sunday.”

Emma Hayes' views
‘We know what Reading are about, Hayes said. ‘They  caused us problems in the Conti Cup game, but this is a new opportunity. We’ve got new players and we’ve had time to work on the training pitch.

‘We’re really looking forward to the game and for us we need to just concentrate on what we’re doing and to keep improving that. Our fans have been terrific so far this season and I hope the crowd become an important part of our performance on Sunday.

‘Both have adjusted really well since we came back,’ Hayes replied when asked about the additions of Kerr and Napier ‘They fit in seamlessly into the group dynamics and the squad have taken them in as their own.

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Reading Women Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: BBC Red Button

If you want to directly stream it: The FA Player

Reading Women: Predicted XI
Moloney; Pacheco, Potter, Howard, Leine; Eikeland, Allen, Moore, James; Williams, Chaplen
Chelsea Women: Predicted XI
Berger; Mjelde, Bright Ericsson, Andersson; Spence, Ingle; Bachmann, England, Reiten; Kerr
Reading Women: Team News
Kelly Chambers will have a full Reading side to select from on Sunday, with no injuries that are not long-term.

Chelsea Women: Team News
Of course, Sam Kerr will be available to make her first appearance for Chelsea, however, Jamie Lee Napier could also feature for the blues, and could provide fresh legs in midfield since joining from Hibernian Ladies in December.
Reading in fine form
Even though they may not be favourites for Sunday's game, Reading could provide tough opposition for Emma Hayes' side.

In their past eight games, they have only suffered a single loss (at the hands of leaders Arsenal) and actually defeated Chelsea on penalties in the Continental Cup.

Prior to the winter break, they dispatched a strong Tottenham side 3-1 at home, scoring in the 88th minute and then 10th minute of extra time to secure the win.

Chelsea looking to kick on
Despite being third in the table, Chelsea have a game in hand and are only three points off of the top spot.

The league has already seemed to become a three-horse race for the title, and with the current form of Manchester City and Arsenal, it is crucial that as many games as possible can result in all three points if Emma Hayes' side are to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

This game could prove to be a pivotal one for the season, with Sam Kerr eligible to make her first appearance for Chelsea
Kickoff time
Chelsea vs Reading will be played at Kingsmeadow, in Kingston-upon-Thames, London. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 BST.
Welcome
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2019 Women's Super League match: Chelsea Women vs Reading! 

My name is Adam Millington and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

