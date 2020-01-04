Chelsea Women vs Reading Women: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Women's Super League 2020 (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
"We won on penalties against Chelsea and took all 3 points against Tottenham, it’s a shame that the break came when it did, really, as we were just building momentum, but it was good for the girls. We’re going to come back stronger in 2020 and that begins with Chelsea on Sunday.”
‘We’re really looking forward to the game and for us we need to just concentrate on what we’re doing and to keep improving that. Our fans have been terrific so far this season and I hope the crowd become an important part of our performance on Sunday.
‘Both have adjusted really well since we came back,’ Hayes replied when asked about the additions of Kerr and Napier ‘They fit in seamlessly into the group dynamics and the squad have taken them in as their own.Embed from Getty Images
If you want to directly stream it: The FA Player
If you want to watch it on the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!
In their past eight games, they have only suffered a single loss (at the hands of leaders Arsenal) and actually defeated Chelsea on penalties in the Continental Cup.
Prior to the winter break, they dispatched a strong Tottenham side 3-1 at home, scoring in the 88th minute and then 10th minute of extra time to secure the win.
The league has already seemed to become a three-horse race for the title, and with the current form of Manchester City and Arsenal, it is crucial that as many games as possible can result in all three points if Emma Hayes' side are to lift the trophy at the end of the season.
