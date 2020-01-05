Arsenal vs Leeds United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch FA Cup 2019 

ADVERTISEMENT
Bielsa, speaking to the Leeds United media in his pre-match press conference, echoes this reasoning: "Of course it's a big challenge for us. It's enough [to understand how big the club is] to see the players and the prestige and the level they have."
He continued: "If we are going to play with another opponent, we are going to have to justify ourselves. It's a competition with a great history and from there, every opponent is important."
"It is a competition that is very attached to this football club in recent years and we have to take it very seriously and we have to try to go to the next round."
The two sides last met in 2012, an FA cup tie in which the Gunners came out on top courtesy of a Thierry Henry goal. Their last league meeting goes back even further, to 2004, a 5-0 demolition of Leeds at Highbury. What transpired since then has come to define these two giant clubs in the modern era.
Arsenal would go on to win the league that season, remaining unbeaten in the process. Since then, they have reached a Champions League final, and become the FA Cup's record holders with 13 titles to their name.
The visitors went in the opposite direction. Swimming in debt, they faced the drop that year, and, although now on an upward trajectory under Bielsa with the Premier League in touching distance, have not returned to the promised land since.
Nevertheless, the faithful have turned up in their thousands over the years, and will do so again tomorrow. They are a club that belongs in the top flight. And they are so close. On Monday, Bielsa's men will get a taster for how prepared they really are.
The visitors will also be without both Pablo Hernandez (hamstring) and Adam Forshaw (hip), with midfielder Jamie Shackleton joining them on the sidelines with a muscular injury.