Arsenal vs Leeds United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch FA Cup 2019 
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us for details, commentaries, analysis, and lineups for Arsenal vs Leeds.
How to watch Arsenal vs Leeds Live TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: BBC One.

If you want to follow it via the internet, VAVEL UK is your best option.

Bielsa prepared for big test
While Leeds fans will be cautious of a cup run derailing their promotion bid, they will equally feel as though Monday's fixture serves as the perfect opportunity for the players to get a feel for life in the top flight.

Bielsa, speaking to the Leeds United media in his pre-match press conference, echoes this reasoning: "Of course it's a big challenge for us. It's enough [to understand how big the club is] to see the players and the prestige and the level they have."

He continued: "If we are going to play with another opponent, we are going to have to justify ourselves. It's a competition with a great history and from there, every opponent is important."

Arteta taking the cup seriously
It's been a bleak season for the red half of North London, and - with the top four looking unlikely - Arteta, who lifted the trophy on two occasions with Arsenal, believes his team must aim to bring some silverware home, namely the FA Cup this season. "Absolutely," he told talkSPORT when asked if his side would be taking the competition seriously. 

"It is a competition that is very attached to this football club in recent years and we have to take it very seriously and we have to try to go to the next round."

Footballing titans reunite for an unmissable spectacle
Although Arsenal vs Leeds, and the FA Cup for that matter, may not carry the same weight of yesteryear, Monday's clash is one not to be missed, with the gung-ho, high-pressing approaches from both parties ensuring a pulsating spectacle for the neutral.

The two sides last met in 2012, an FA cup tie in which the Gunners came out on top courtesy of a Thierry Henry goal. Their last league meeting goes back even further, to 2004, a 5-0 demolition of Leeds at Highbury. What transpired since then has come to define these two giant clubs in the modern era.

Arsenal would go on to win the league that season,  remaining unbeaten in the process. Since then, they have reached a Champions League final, and become the FA Cup's record holders with 13 titles to their name.

The visitors went in the opposite direction. Swimming in debt, they faced the drop that year, and, although now on an upward trajectory under Bielsa with the Premier League in touching distance, have not returned to the promised land since.

Nevertheless, the faithful have turned up in their thousands over the years, and will do so again tomorrow. They are a club that belongs in the top flight. And they are so close. On Monday, Bielsa's men will get a taster for how prepared they really are.

 

Leeds' predicted starting XI
Predicted starting XI: (4-1-4-1) Meslier [GK], Douglas, Berardi, White, Ayling, Phillips, Harrison, Klich, Gotts, Alioski, Bamford 
Leeds team news
Despite heading into the game as clear underdogs, Marcelo Bielsa will also ring the changes at the Emirates, with Robbie Gotts and goalkeeper Illan Meslier set to make their first-team debuts. "Meslier is going to play instead of Kiko Casilla, Gaetano Berardi in place of Liam Cooper, Barry Douglas in place of Ezgjan Alioski, Alioski in place of Helder Costa, and Gotts in place of Stuart Dallas," Bielsa told the Leeds United media.

The visitors will also be without both Pablo Hernandez (hamstring) and Adam Forshaw (hip), with midfielder Jamie Shackleton joining them on the sidelines with a muscular injury.

Arsenal's predicted starting XI
Predicted starting XI: (4-2-3-1) Martínez [GK], Kolašinac, Holding, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles, Guendouzi, Ceballos, Saka, Willock, Nelson, Aubameyang
Arsenal team news
Head coach Mikel Arteta is likely to make wholesale changes to the side that overcame Manchester United after a hectic festive period saw his side play three times in the space of five days. He will, however, be without Calum Chambers, who is ruled out for the rest of the season with a ruptured cruciate ligament. Gabriel Martinelli and Hector Bellerin will also be assessed (hamstring injuries), while left-back Kieran Tierney is not returning to training until March.
Kickoff time
The Arsenal vs Leeds match will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 19:56 BST.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the 2020 Emirates FA Cup match: Arsenal vs Leeds United. My name is Toby Bowles and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-match analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
