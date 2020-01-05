Liverpool vs Everton: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch FA Cup Match 2020
Definite cause for Everton optimism. They're actually the favourites among many of the bookmakers.

Liverpool will still attack this game, though. They want to avoid further fixture congestion with a replay in a week and a half's time. 

Confirmed Everton team news
Everton, meanwhile, have gone all-in...

Starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Digne; Sidibe, Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Walcott; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.

Delph and Bernard are fit enough for the bench.

Confirmed Liverpool team news
And sure enough, it's NINE changes from Liverpool's 2-0 win over Sheffield United. Takumi Minamino makes his debut.

Starting XI: Adrian; Williams, Gomez, Phillips, Milner; Chirivella, Lallana, Minamino; Elliott, Origi, Jones.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back on the bench after injury, with Sadio Mane another option for the Reds.

We'll see just how many changes Klopp, determined not to be guided by sentiment, chooses to make. 

Everton fans, though, might take additional encouragement from the fact that, aside from Dean Smith in a rather farcical Carabao Cup tie, Carlo Ancelotti is the only manager to oversee a victory against Klopp's men this season.

His Napoli team beat Liverpool 2-0 at the Stadio San Paolo in September, and further frustrated them in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.

Earlier this season...
This is the two sides' second meeting at Anfield in a month. 

At the beginning of December, Liverpool recorded a joyous 5-2 victory, with Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum on target. 

Will history repeat itself?
Minamino will be dreaming of some debut heroics today, similar to that of Virgil van Dijk two years ago.

On his first start, the defender rose highest to power home a late match-winning header against the same opponent, in the same competition and at the same stage...

Player to watch
There's a potential debutant in the Red corner today in the form of Takumi Minamino.

The Japanese international has officially become a Liverpool player after his £7.25million move from RB Salzburg was announced last month.

It was a starring display in the Austrian side's 4-3 Champions League defeat at Anfield that persuaded the European champions to make a move. 

The versatile attacker has generated considerable excitement.

Team news
Fringe players like Divock Origi and Adam Lallana should get a chance for the title-chasing Reds today, alongside promising youngsters like Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott. Adrian could be back in goal. 

Everton, for whom this is the only chance of long-awaited silverware, are likely to be near full strength. 

Ancelotti does, though, have injuries to contend with. Fabian Delph, Bernard and Morgan Schneiderlin are all doubts, while Alex Iwobi and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remain sidelined.

Is this Everton's chance?
Everton have not beaten their local rivals since October 2010, a nightmarish stretch.

But it seems that opportunity knocks today. Jurgen Klopp has hinted at sweeping changes, with the home side's priorities lying elsewhere. The playing field should be levelled.

The Blues have been in good form under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, winning back-to-back matches before briefly giving reigning champions Manchester City a scare in midweek. 

Why does the game kick-off at 16.01?
It's part of an initiative encouraging fans to 'Take A Minute' to think about their mental health. 

You can find out more about the 'Heads Up' campaign by clicking here.

Stand by for all the key pre-match details followed by team news and minute-by-minute commentary of the match from 16.01. 
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of the pick of the FA Cup third-round ties: the Merseyside Derby at Anfield. 
