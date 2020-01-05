Liverpool vs Everton: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch FA Cup Match 2020

ADVERTISEMENT
Starting XI: Pickford; Coleman, Holgate, Mina, Digne; Sidibe, Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Walcott; Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison.
Delph and Bernard are fit enough for the bench.
Starting XI: Adrian; Williams, Gomez, Phillips, Milner; Chirivella, Lallana, Minamino; Elliott, Origi, Jones.
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is back on the bench after injury, with Sadio Mane another option for the Reds.
We'll see just how many changes Klopp, determined not to be guided by sentiment, chooses to make.
His Napoli team beat Liverpool 2-0 at the Stadio San Paolo in September, and further frustrated them in a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture.
At the beginning of December, Liverpool recorded a joyous 5-2 victory, with Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri, Sadio Mane and Georginio Wijnaldum on target.
On his first start, the defender rose highest to power home a late match-winning header against the same opponent, in the same competition and at the same stage...
The Japanese international has officially become a Liverpool player after his £7.25million move from RB Salzburg was announced last month.
It was a starring display in the Austrian side's 4-3 Champions League defeat at Anfield that persuaded the European champions to make a move.
The versatile attacker has generated considerable excitement.
Everton, for whom this is the only chance of long-awaited silverware, are likely to be near full strength.
Ancelotti does, though, have injuries to contend with. Fabian Delph, Bernard and Morgan Schneiderlin are all doubts, while Alex Iwobi and Jean-Philippe Gbamin remain sidelined.
But it seems that opportunity knocks today. Jurgen Klopp has hinted at sweeping changes, with the home side's priorities lying elsewhere. The playing field should be levelled.
The Blues have been in good form under new boss Carlo Ancelotti, winning back-to-back matches before briefly giving reigning champions Manchester City a scare in midweek.
You can find out more about the 'Heads Up' campaign by clicking here.
Liverpool will still attack this game, though. They want to avoid further fixture congestion with a replay in a week and a half's time.