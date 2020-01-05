Luke Freeman: "We're delighted to be though to the next round"

Luke Freeman has said Sheffield United are "delighted to be through to the next round" of the FA Cup.

The Blades survived a late score from AFC Fylde after Callum Robinson and Leon Clarke had United on their way. Jordan Williams halved the deficit for the Coasters to set up a grand stand finish at Bramall Lane, but the Premier League side stood firm to ensure their name is in the hat for the fourth round draw that takes place on Monday.

Freeman admits Blades lacking sharpness

Chris Wilder made eleven changes from the side that lost against Liverpool on Thursday, giving out debuts to Jack Rodwell, who signed a six-month contract at Bramall Lane on Friday and Michael Verrips who both had to come off early due to injuries.

Freeman told the clubs media "Naturally the chemistry isn't going to be there as maybe the other lads who play week in, week out with each other.

"The gaffer said the same thing, it was more about just applying ourselves and getting the job done."

Fylde gave a real good account of themselves at Bramall Lane leaving with their heads held high and Freeman said he enjoyed the occasion.

"It's the magic of the FA Cup," He told the clubs media.

"We thoroughly enjoyed it, the lads who maybe haven't had a lot of game time recently, it's good for us to get some minutes under our belt and it was real test of a game."

Freeman knocking on the door

Freeman played a part in both United's goals today, firstly with some clever trickery down the left and then a great cross to Robinson who finished smartly. In the second half Freeman's effort fired back off the post and all Clarke had to do was finish the rebound from close range.

Freeman now feels he is getting closer and closer to a starting role in the Premier League.

He went on to say: "All I need to do is keep my head down, keep working hard, the lads have been doing brilliant so there's no complaints really.

"I'm happy to get some minutes under my belt."

The Sheffield United starting eleven has been fairly settled this season due to the fact they are doing so well, Freeman has said he does not feel hard done by to not be starting.

"It could be a lot worse, like if they are not performing and still playing so it's honest I wouldn't want it any other way."