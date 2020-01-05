Opinion: Togetherness more important than January transfers

There has been a growing amount of discontent over Burnley’s Premier League performances. A poor showing against Aston Villa rounded off a dismal Christmas period and has left supporters demanding some big-money January moves. Sadly, that won’t be the reality but the current crop of players still hold all the answers.

A lot of these Burnley stars have been around for a while. Burnley haven’t signed a first-team regular for over a season. There is a lot of experience and know-how in the ranks to it is important that these factors step-up over the coming months. There are no excuses for laziness. You are a Premier League footballer. You get paid more than almost any other occupation in the world. It’s so important for footballers to remember that their position is one of privilege. Millions of people would love to be where they stand. So every match it is important to remind the world why they are where they are.

It is easy to say that the board need to sign X, Y, and Z but the reality is a lot more complicated. Burnley have always had to make do with what they had. It's all about gambling. The Clarets failed to sign central-midfield cover in the 2014-15 season and were made to pay when Dean Marney suffered a long-term injury.

Conversely, Burnley signed Matej Vydra, Ben Gibson and Danny Drinkwater to add depth to their squad but none of those players were given a fair opportunity in the team. Drinkwater has just returned to Chelsea having made only one Premier League start for the Clarets. So then the club are losing money because their investments simply aren’t getting involved.

Burnley could very easily not add a midfielder in January and make it through until the summer. Manager Sean Dyche will almost certainly keep Jack Cork and Ashley Westwood as his double-pivot because evidence shows that they simply play all the time. Drinkwater couldn’t dislodge them. Hendrick starts most of his games on the right. The board will not want to bring in a player who will be waiting around in the case of an injury. They will want to know that the money invested will be making a significant impact on the pitch, not the bench.

Ending of a life-cycle

The squad needs an overhaul, whether Dyche likes it or not. Players and managers go in cycles. If a club wants to prolong the life-cycle of a squad then it will sack its manager. If a club wants to keep its manager then it must be prepared to make overhauls every three or four seasons. Tottenham Hotspur chose to dismiss Mauricio Pochettino instead of revolutionising the squad; Manchester City are more likely to have a big summer transfer window instead of parting company with Pep Guardiola. These two directions apply to every football club in England and Burnley will almost certainly be adopting City’s approach.

Dyche is a legendary figure. This has to be reinforced during the difficult moments because he really has brought this club out of the wilderness and into the wonder. He has the love of the fans. He has the love of the town. He is Burnley Football Club. Sacking him in the face of adversity really isn’t an option. That means that the board have to work with their manager and bring about progressive change.

The club is close to becoming stale. Dyche has previously talked about pressing the reset button but you can’t keep doing that. They did it last season and they will probably talk about doing it this season. Players are becoming bored and need new challenges. The tactics will always stay the same. The manager’s voice will always be the same. The objectives will remain to avoid the drop. Burnley’s board of directors were terrified of the uncharted European territory and passed on the opportunity to be seen as a club with ambition. Burnley have a fixed identity but there is a market for that.

Born survivors

So many players in the Football League are just itching for an opportunity to play top-flight football. They would chase down every ball, throw their bodies on the line and show immense pride to be wearing claret and blue every week. Equally, there are veterans who are in desperate need to prove they still have a future on the biggest stage. Players like Phil Bardsley can utilise their experience and know-how to help guide the younger players.

Realism

Nobody wants a mid-season overhaul. It’s too risky. There’s too much at stake. The squad need to kick-on again and remember their values. Hard work and determination for the cause. The current squad is full of good characters and experience. They know what needs to be done in the coming months and they should be trusted to deliver in that period. Nonetheless, this summer is a huge point for the Clarets and they need to be planning for some real change.