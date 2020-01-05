Opinion: Why Brendan Rodgers' displeasure at Wigan victory indicates the high standards now at the King Power Stadium

Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers' expected a much better performance from his side despite a comfortable 2-0 victory against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup at the weekend.

An own-goal from Latics' defender Tom Pearce, as well as a deflected strike from Harvey Barnes, ensured the Foxes' progression but Rodgers was not overly enthused by his side's showing, indicating the lofty standards he has installed at the club since arriving from Celtic in February last year.

'We got the result'

Talking after the match, the Northern-Irishman said: “Well, we got the result. The performance wasn’t really what we would want. Certainly it is important.

“You’ve got a home game against a good side. Wigan have picked up in the last five or six games and you can see why. They have got talent in the squad, they have a fantastic manager in Paul and he gets them playing and working and they will cause you problems, as we have seen, especially the last couple of years in this competition.

“So for us to get through was very important for us and we did that."

Rodgers' comments, whilst not exactly endorsing the players on the day, should provide encouragement to supporters that he still expects top class showings from his squad, even in a competition that may not be deemed to have had the most importance in the context of the rest of the season.

The fact that the former Liverpool boss wants Leicester's winning mentality to continue away from the Premier League and their challenge for European football is very much a positive sign and reaffirms his intentions to lift silverware with the club.

'We know we can play better'

For the match itself, Rodgers made ten changes as he afforded fringe players such as Danny Ward, Filip Benkovic and Nampalys Mendy opportunities to impress. The three performed relatively well and whilst it would have been easy to praise the trio for their showings considering their lack of first-team football, the Foxes' boss suggested that their levels could have been even higher.

He said: "Some players came in and got games, which was great but our process here is always about performance and we know we can play better.

"The players gave everything in the game, they worked very hard, which they always do, very committed, but we have to be better and much cleaner with the ball.

"We could have had the ball for longer periods than we did tonight, so that that was my only grumble.”

Again, his slight criticism highlights the winning mentality that has been installed not only within the starting XI but through the rest of the Leicester squad.

Should they head into a UEFA Champions League campaign next season, those words of encouragement will only serve to push the players currently in the East-Midlands to turn in even more impressive showings. If they understand that, those individuals could once again step into the breach should required in the case of any injuries, as seen in Leicester's recent 2-1 win against West Ham United in the Premier League.