Opinion: FA Cup replay potentially the worst case scenario for Manchester United

Manchester United were held to a draw in their FA Cup 3rd round tie on Saturday, tying Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 at the Molineux Stadium. This result meant the two sides will now have now have to face off in a replay in a few weeks, adding another contest to their already busy schedules.

For the Red Devils, this result might just be the worst case scenario.

Now obviously the dream scenario would have been simply winning on the afternoon and booking their spot in the next round of the tournament. That wasn’t what happened, of course, and United now have to deal with the aftermath.

Yet another game

Since the FA Cup refuses to allow extra-time and penalties in the earlier rounds of the competition, teams that tie in regulation are forced to play one another again in a replay. That means an extra game on the calendar, which comes at an especially rough time of the season.

The hectic holiday season just recently concluded, but that doesn’t mean the fixtures are going to stop coming at a constant pace. Since the Red Devils have made it to the semifinals of the Carabao Cup, they now face a two-legged affair versus rivals Manchester City. Those two games are in addition to the already scheduled Premier League games of significant importance.

That’s why manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had to name a weakened starting eleven for Saturday’s match against Wolves. Marcus Rashford and Fred came off the bench, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka didn’t feature at all. With the amount of injuries United are already dealing with, they cannot afford to risk any more.

Only time will tell what kind of team takes the field for the upcoming replay, but it would be foolish to expect anything less than a reserve side.

Delaying the inevitable

The Red Devils may have staved off elimination on Saturday, but it’s only a matter of time until they eventually get knocked out of the FA Cup.

Only the most hopeful of United fans will genuinely believe the team has a chance of winning the trophy come the end of the season. They will point to their success in the Carabao Cup as a rebuttal, but that is a tournament of even less significance than this one.

The rest of the country will care much more about the FA Cup, which means stronger teams being picked by the big clubs. When the Red Devils eventually match up against these more talented sides, they’ll be heavy underdogs. They don’t deal with pressure well either, so the occasion might end up being too big for them.

Even if United do get an easy draw in future rounds, that could be even more problematic. Since Solskjaer is unable to break down teams who sit back and absorb pressure, weaker opposition are able to pick up solid results. That’s led to the Red Devils losing to the likes of Watford, AFC Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, and Newcastle United.

Instead of being knocked out on Saturday, Man Utd just delayed their likely inevitable elimination instead.