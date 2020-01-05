The Warm Down: Chelsea Women continue to triumph.

Chelsea’s unbeaten run in the Women’s Super League remains intact after their comeback win over Reading Women at Kingsmeadow on Sunday afternoon, as they overcame their opponents 3-1.

Rachel Rowe’s long ball was met by Brooke Chaplen, and slotted by Williams into the bottom corner to add to her sixth goal in all competitions.

Chelsea’s newest signing, Sam Kerr started for the Blues, making her league debut in the WSL as well as adding to an instant impact from the first go.

Her shot went over the bar in the first minute as she charged through the Reading defence and managed to find space.

Not long after the visitor’s goal, keeper Grace Monoley collided with debutant Kerr when they both went for the ball. As a result the 26-year-old received a straight red card.

The Blues found an equaliser minutes before the break with a stunning back-flip from Sam Kerr to link-up with Beth England.

The ball fell into the path of England who was found solely outside of the box, she rounded the keeper and placed the effort home.

The Blues extended their lead into the second-half after Kerr went one-on-one in front of goal, her effort was denied by Rachel Laws but the ball fell to Guro Reiten who volleyed the rebound over Laws’ head with a remarkable strike.

However, that wasn’t all for Chelsea as they eventually scored the third.

Substitute Erin Cuthbert put the game out of reach even if the away side were playing with a numerical disadvantage. She tapped in a rebound from Laws’ save, a close-range effort.

Here is what we learned from the game...

Fara Williams

After leaving Liverpool, she continued to do well in her spell at Reading adding another goal to her personal account, her sixth this season thus far. Keeps on producing the quality that is good for a competitive league like the WSL - it can benefit the team and their position in the league.

When she was substituted, it was clear that there was a fault in the midfield, as it became slightly frail and unfortunately this lead them to conceding the third goal.

Sam Kerr

What a start for the Australian in the competition. A shot at goal in her first touch and within the first minute of the match, she also registered a superb assist to England’s equaliser, a back-heeled pass. She looked very promising with the ball at her feet and relaxed when conducting the ball forward and creating chances.

She was unfortunate to not score before getting subbed in the 77th minute after a few opportunities for a goal but has shown immense quality and is definitely up for the challenge that is the Women’s Super League. She can only contribute to the team’s success in going forward and doing what she does best - which is finding the back of the net.

Down to ten but still looked very promising

Despite being down to ten since the early stages of the first-half, Reading composed themselves to fight harder and contest for a result against an in-form Chelsea side.

The Blues comeback came by no surprise and despite the result, the Royals walk away from Kingsmeadow with their head held high. Reading managed to maintain possession of the ball for long periods of time and were able to press for the counter-attack, coming close to scoring the second.

Sitting in 6th place, manager Kelly Chambers knows she does not have much to worry about but their preparations for their next challenge against Birmingham City.