Sam Kerr's Chelsea debut; Ebony Salmon's revenge & Liverpool remain bottom: WSL Round-up

All focus this weekend was on Kingsmeadow where Sam Kerr made her Chelsea and WSL debut in their game against Reading.

The Australian captain’s move to Chelsea from Chicago Red Stars was the first women’s transfer to gather genuine global traction.

On the pitch the 26-year-old and her new teammates got off to a shaky start. Kerr had found herself one-on-one with Grace Maloney after 90 seconds before blasting over. Fara Williams then opened the scoring for the visitors in the 15th minute.

Kerr grew into the game and despite not getting on the scoresheet she helped her new side make it 10 wins on the bounce.

The forward was fouled by goalkeeper Maloney just outside the box who got sent off and 20 minutes later Kerr set up the eventual equaliser with a beautiful first touch backheel to Beth England.

A Guro Reiten lob and a low finish from Erin Cuthbert completed the scoring with the Blues winning 3-1.

Ebony Salmon reaps revenge over Manchester United

Ebony Salmon left Manchester United in the summer joining WSL rivals Bristol City. She had joined the Red Devils upon their formation at the beginning of last season but found game time limited at Leigh Sports Village.

In the second half of the season the striker enjoyed a loan spell at FA Women’s Championship side Sheffield United.

Her new side Bristol didn’t win a WSL game before the winter break and came into their game against Manchester United as firm underdogs.

Salmon came back to haunt her old side earning the Vixens their first win of the season with a fabulous solo effort.

The 19-year-old received the ball 30 yards from the goal on the left-wing. She then beat her marker and made her way into the box before finishing low to the right from inside the six-yard box.

Liverpool remain winless

Liverpool as a club have been under a lot of scrutiny this season for their lack of investment in their women’s side. In a weekend where their second-choice men’s side beat fierce local rivals Everton’s first team, their women’s side were beaten by relegation rivals Brighton.

There have been symbolic gestures from the club like both the men’s and women’s team going on a pre-season tour together. However, in terms of financial support Liverpool’s women side need more.

The side’s 1-0 loss to Brighton this weekend was their eighth of the season and they remain rooted three points adrift at the root of the table.

With the WSL transfer window running until the 23rd January, it’s the perfect opportunity to invest in a squad that desperately needs it.

They’ve already added experienced midfielder Rachel Furness from Reading after her loan spell at Tottenham, but more additions are needed if they are to avoid the drop.

Rest of the action

Goals from captain Kim Little and Jordan Nobbs ensured Arsenal beat Birmingham City 2-0 at home maintaining their three-point lead at the top of the WSL.

Little’s goal was the pick of the two. Vivianne Miedema’s first-time volley cross from the left landed perfectly on her head and beyond the Birmingham goalkeeper.

Newly promoted Tottenham Hotspur suffered their fourth defeat in their last six games with a 4-1 home loss to Manchester City.

City’s victory was never in doubt after they scored twice in the opening five minutes.

Ellen White put in a low cross which was eventually converted by Pauline Bremer in the second minute and White doubled her side’s lead moments later with a strong finish.

Rianna Dean converted a penalty for the hosts 15 minutes later but another goal from Bremer and a close-range finish from Lauren Hemp.

A “significant” flu outbreak in West Ham’s squad meant their game with Everton was postponed on Friday.