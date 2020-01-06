Jordan Nobbs delivers a masterclass performance in Arsenal's 2-0 win over Birmingham City

Jordan Nobbs told VAVEL UK’s Mitul Samji about her dinked finish which doubled Arsenal’s advantage and the positives she will take from the game.

The Arsenal midfielder also discussed about her recovery from the ACL injury, the threat Birmingham City posed and talked about moving forward for the rest of this season.

Dinked finish

One of the talking points was her goal that she scored from just inside the box and done brilliantly dink it past Birmingham goalkeeper Hannah Hampton. She spoke about how important it was to start the year with a goal she scored. Nobbs also highlights the key positives to take from the game.

“It’s goals that I like to score and I am glad to get back on the scoresheet so starting the year on a high for me and getting back in the rhythm of games coming up.”

“We are scoring goals and not conceding which I think this season the league will come down to goals so the fact we are top of the league at the start of the year is great. Coming out with no goals conceded is a good place to start in the new year.”

Road to recovery

It was Nobbs’ best performance since getting back from her ACL injury and talked about how important is to focus on her recovery for the rest of this season. The England international was asked about the threat posed about this current Birmingham side.

“It has been tough and takes a while to get back into rhythm, it was also a good time to have a short break after Christmas and actually kick off my season.”

“They showed in the second half and a few chances in the first half that they do play the long ball over the top and get a lot of success off that. There are a team that can score goals, players like Lucy Stantiforth are crucial on set pieces so that is why we are so keen to make sure we don’t concede goals and winning games.”

Moving forward

With games coming thick and fast, Nobbs is planning ahead and expressed her thoughts as to how the Arsenal manager looks to manage the squad depth of the team as Arsenal are still completing for other domestic and European honours - the Women’s FA Cup, Continental Cup and Champions League.

“It’s a busy schedule but we want to be in the Champions League, playing in cup finals no matter what. Joe’s got the squad to do that and I think we do have the talent to do that. It will be tough and we got to be top professionals leading to every single game.”