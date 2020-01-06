Sam Kerr admits that she has to improve her finishing post Chelsea debut against Reading

Sam Kerr had a rather eventful afternoon as Chelsea defeated Reading by 3-1 at Kingsmeadow in the FAWSL.

The Australian International was heavily involved in the game. From the good: providing of wonderful assist for Bethany England's goal, and prior to that, orchestrating Grace Maloney's sending off for Reading.

To the bad: missing a lot of chances- It was certainly a debut that most Chelsea Women's fans will not forget anytime soon.

After the game, the 26-year-old recognised that despite her good assist her finishing needs to improve quickly.

“Anything is good I guess,” she said, asked about her assist.

“But I missed a few [chances] there, so I’ll have to sharpen up on my shooting!

“I was nervous,” Kerr said of her first chance, in the opening two minutes.

“It was my first one-on-one in a few months – I haven’t been playing much so I was nervous – but it will come, get the jitters out and it’s only my first game, I can go from here.

“I’m still finding my feet in England, I’m just getting used to it.

“It’s freezing to be honest! But I’m enjoying it. The girls are quality and they’ve really welcomed me so I’ve settled in the best I can in nine days.

“I always want to play. I was just going to put my head down and do what I could at training to start.

“I’ve been a bit rusty coming back from a break, but I always want to start.”

Bethany England link up

Bethany England was the star player on Sunday scoring her seventh goal of the season in the FAWSL.

The 25-year-old caused havoc to the Reading defence all game and Kerr described the speciality of the partnership with the striker.

She said: "It was good to get out here and see the quality and it was good to link up with Beth [England], she’s a quality player.

"I feel like we have connected really quickly and hopefully she can keep scoring because we need her."

First taste of English football for Kerr

Kerr compared English football to Amercian soccer and admitted that she wasn't surprised at the physicality of the game after a intense week of training in preparation for her debut.

Talking about the first-half incident which resulted in Moloney being sent off and the standard of the game in general, she said: "There has been a few of them in training so I was ready for it. It’s a contact sport, I got one for the team so it’s all good.

"I'm enjoying it. The girls are quality and they all really welcomed me so I’ve settled in the best I can in nine days.

"I like that it’s in this compact stadium, the crowd was lively and like I said the girls have made me feel really comfortable so I’ve really enjoyed my time.

It was pretty high pace. I think the only difference is in America the fields are much bigger so it stretches out a lot more. I really enjoyed it but I’m still finding my feet so playing catch up a little a bit after my break."

Kerr predicts big things for Chelsea this season

As for her aspirations both as an individual and for the team Kerr is confident the goals will come and the Blues can achieve big things in what remains of the season.

"This team is one of the best in England for sure and hopefully we can be the best in Europe,’ she added.

"I was following them but I didn’t really know what I was getting myself into but the quality at training is unbelievable. The players are awesome so as long as we play our best, we can be the best team in England for sure.

"I was actually nervous because it was my first game in a few months, I haven’t been playing much so I was nervous. But it will come, get the jitters out and I can go from there."

Emma Hayes impressed by the debut of the record signing

The Chelsea boss was full of praise for the new signing and her strike partner Beth England for their performances against Kelly Chambers's side.

She said: “Oh, what a backheel! A beautiful backheel for Beth.

“What didn’t help is they went down to 10 players and then they dropped deeper and then spaces were no longer there, so I made adjustments.

“I made adjustments in the first half just to give us a bit more width higher up the pitch but it’s exciting to see the pair of them together and I’m sure they’re happy to get the first one out the way.

“I don’t think I can ask any more [of Kerr today]. She’s rusty. It’s her first time here, there’s a lot of expectation on her.

"She’s humble. Hardworking. Honest. Thoughtful. An unbelievable team player, she cares about what the team think of her and she will work and do her job for the team at any point.

"You have top players but to have a top player who is a top person? Happy days."