The players that Burnley should go for this window

Burnley are known for getting the job done without spending an awful lot of money. They don't have a lot to spend like most clubs in the Premier League but Sean Dyche will be looking to bolster his squad for the second half of the season.

Ollie Watkins

The Brentford star has been firing on all cylinders in West London and the Clarets could do with an extra forward given the injuries of Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes.

Crystal Palace are favourites to sign the young Englishman but Burnley should target the former Exeter City man to lift the pressure off of Dwight McNeil.

Conor Gallagher

Another player who can create something out of nothing. The Charlton Athletic loanee can run towards defenders and cause problems.

He is also another player that would make the Burnley team younger and the Clarets do need more creativity from midfield especially when Ashley Westwood becomes defensive.

Gallagher will be cheap and will allow Burnley to have more than enough left to spend elsewhere too.

Scott McKenna

The Aberdeen defender would provide some much-needed cover for James Tarkowski and Ben Mee. Ben Gibson is very likely to be on his way out so the Clarets would do no harm in signing the Scotland international.

Coming from the Scottish league, McKenna shouldn't cost a lot of money and Burnley will be grateful in the future with this purchase.

Nir Bitton

The Celtic star could be bought for up to £1m this window. This would be a bargain buy for Dyche. It would also keep the wage budget down and there is no risk with this transfer.

He would be a key squad player for Burnley as Bitton is very versatile and can play nearly anywhere. Bitton is now 28 and will want to ply his trade in the top-flight. The Clarets should be that team to give it to him.