Leicester City vs Aston Villa: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match 2019

Team news will be announced an hour before kick-off at 19:00 and all updates of the match can be found right here!
Fresh new signing and former Leicester title winner Danny Drinkwater will be unable to make his first appearance due to being cup tied.
Villa's injury list remains the same as key men such as Tom Heaton, Wesley and John McGinn all remain sidelined.
Wes Morgan and Filip Benkovic will likely miss the tie after both defenders picked up respective injuries during the Wigan game.
He stated in his press conference: "We’ve got to learn our lessons. We were very open in our defending and they counter attacked very well.
"It’s easy to forget that we had the best chance after 12 minutes and hit the crossbar. All in all, they were better than us at Villa Park and we’ve got to make sure we learn our lessons."
He added: "I prefer to play away first, but the key thing is making sure we’re still in the tie. We’ve got to strike the balance between being cautious and trying to win. If you sit back and defend against Leicester, they’ve got players who can hurt you."
The Northern Irishman stated in his pre-match press conference: "They are different but you gain confidence when you play well against an opponent.
"We’ve got to stay calm. You have to respect the opposition. We hope to take an advantage to the second leg."
A 2-1 win against Burnley separates two losses to Watford and Fulham respectively and the Villans find themselves one point clear of the Premier League drop zone.
This form comes in response to two defeats against their league rivals in Manchester City and Liverpool that sandwiched Christmas Day.
Leicester won the game emphatically 4-1 as goals from Kelechi Iheanacho, Jonny Evans and a Jamie Vardy double gave them all three points against their Midlands rivals.
In a week where Leicester have progressed into the next round of the FA Cup after beating Wigan Athletic 2-0, the Foxes will be looking to put one foot into the final of the League Cup.
Villa meanwhile were unable to progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup after Fulham knocked them out by winning 2-1.
Which team will gain the advantage going into the second leg?
Kick off at the King Power Stadium is due on Wednesday at 20:00.