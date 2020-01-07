Manchester United 1-3 Manchester City: Men against boys as City dominate in the 1st leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals

Manchester City have all but assured their place in the Carabao Cup final, defeating rivals Manchester United 3-1 at Old Trafford in the first leg of their semifinal matchup.

They established their dominance early on, scoring three goals in the first half to effectively put the tie to bed. Bernardo Silva opened the scoring with a gem of a goal before Riyad Mahrez made it two 15 minutes later. An own goal from Andreas Pereira added to United’s misery, and even though Marcus Rashford got one back in the second half, City were able to hold on to take an advantage going into the second leg three weeks from now.

Story of the match

There were some interesting decisions made by both managers in terms of the starting lineups. United saw Marcus Rashford named captain, with Jesse Lingard recovering from his illness to play. The same could not be said for Anthony Martial, however, which meant Mason Greenwood got to lead the line.

City, on the other hand, did not name a recognized striker in their starting XI, as Raheem Sterling was called upon to play the furthest up the pitch.

After a cagey start to proceedings, the game burst into life courtesy of a stunning goal from Bernardo Silva. Getting the ball from Kyle Walker, the Portuguese international drove at the United defense. No one stepped up, so Silva opened up his hips and curled a shot from distance into the top corner, leaving David De Gea helpless.

The away side would control the pace of play after taking the lead, dominating possession and eventually doubling their advantage. Silva was involved once again, picking up the ball in midfield before playing Riyad Mahrez through on goal. The winger made no mistake with the finish, coolly going around De Gea before passing the ball into an empty net.

The Red Devils would concede once again soon after. The backline was caught way too high up the pitch, which allowed City to break forward on the counter. Kevin De Bruyne undressed Phil Jones in the area before unleashing a shot that was well saved by De Gea. Unfortunately for him, the ball bounced towards Andreas Pereira, who could only redirect it into the back of his own net.

It was a fitting way to send a shambolic first half for United, who were thoroughly outclassed by City. The 3-0 scoreline was actually kind to the Red Devils, as Sterling missed a few clear cut chances to run up the score in the opening 45.

The Citizens took their foot off the gas to start the second half, keeping the ball in an attempt to secure their three goal advantage. This doesn’t mean they stopped trying, of course, as they were still able to create more chances than their opponents.

However, the Red Devils would get one back against the run of play, pouncing on a rare counter attacking opportunity. Mason Greenwood found Marcus Rashford sprinting through on goal, and the forward finished off the move with relative ease, finding the bottom corner from close range.

That goal failed to change things, as the away side quickly regained control once again.

City held on to their two goal advantage, and will certainly like their chances of advancing to the final after tonight's result.

Takeaways

Job (pretty much) done

This might still technically be a two-legged affair, but there’s almost no reason to play the return leg in three weeks time after what happened on the night.

Even though the away goals rule does not apply in this tournament, City have all but booked their spot in the Carabao Cup final. Winning by such a comfortable margin is decent enough, but to do it away from home is even more impressive. Even though Rashford pulled on back, it will likely not be enough to give United fans genuine hope of advancing to the final.

With the second leg set to take place at the Etihad Stadium, there is no genuine hope for United. It’s impossible to hit teams on the counter when playing from behind, so the Red Devils won’t be able to utilize their preferred style of play. They not only have to win away from home, but they’ll have to score a at least two goals while also keeping a clean sheet.

Both sides will likely recognise this, and play somewhat weakened teams when the rematch takes place. United will look to pull off another comeback like they did versus Paris Saint-Germain, but it would be asinine to expect lighting to strike twice.

Tactically inept

There is obviously a massive difference in quality between the two sets of players, but this contest proved that the biggest difference is actually between the two managers.

City boss Pep Guardiola learned his lesson from the last Manchester Derby, and set his team up in a very clever way. Intentionally not playing a recognized central forward, allowing the likes of De Bruyne, Silva, Mahrez, and Sterling to play very fluidly up top. They were constantly switching positions and creating gaps in behind as a result.

That left the United backline dizzy and lost, with no one able to figure out who they needed to cover at any given moment. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had no idea what to do to change things, with his only response being to sub on Nemanja Matic at halftime to offer some midfield protection. That didn’t accomplish much, of course.

The Citizens defensive gameplan was even better, as they dropped deep and allowed the Red Devils no space in behind. That meant no chances to hit on the counter, which is the only thing United know how to do at this point. When forced to break down the opposing backline, the home side simply could not find a way through, and were quite lucky to get their only goal of the game on the break.

Guardiola has rightly been criticized at times this season, but Tuesday’s game showed he’s still one of the better managers in world football, while exposing Solskjaer in the process.