Five things we witnessed in the Women's Super League this weekend.

We look at the five interesting results from this weekend's action in the Women's Super League.

1. Chelsea Women 3-1 Reading Women:

Sam Kerr's debut in the Women's Super League:

The fixture was marked by Sam Kerr's debut who produced a master-piece in assisting for Beth England's goal. Although the Australian was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet herself, given her first touch within the first minute went just over the crossbar. However, after the final-whistle she admitted she needs to improve her finishing after missing I missed a few chances throughout the game. "I’ll have to sharpen up on my shooting."

Going 1-0 down early on through Fara Williams, the Blues then saw Reading keeper, Grace Moloney get sent-off for taking out Kerr and committing a handball in the process. This was just one of many times that Kerr caused trouble to the visitors.

Already in partnership with Beth England:

The fans were amazed when Kerr assisted with a stunning back-heel flick playing England to equalise. She was a constant threat to the Royals' defence who struggled at times but unfortunately she was not able to finish the one-on-one opportunity in front of substitute keeper, Rachel Laws who made a brilliant save but the rebound allowed Guro Reiten to volley over the keeper and to the back of the net.

Despite adding to the sixth time the Blues had conceded first, they then went on to produce a quality comeback by beating the visitors' defence three times with manager, Emma Hayes making the right choice in bringing off Sophie Ingle for Erin Cuthbert who scored the third goal.

2. Manchester United Women 0-1 Bristol City Women

The ideal start to the year for the Vixens:

Their first ever meeting in the Women's Super League and it was a tasty one, especially with the result favouring for Bristol City - which a few would have predicted.

Former Manchester United player, Ebony Salmon was able to break the deadlock as she skipped past Amy Turner and slotted the ball beyond Mary Earps.

Currently battling for survival, the Robins showed a resilient approach to defending and their single shot on target ended being the goal while United registered nine. Goalkeeper, Sophie Baggaley proved to be turning into an excellent shot stopper with the Red Devils throwing everything at Bristol City.

3. Arsenal 2-0 Birmingham City

Birmingham City must learn from their defending mistakes:

Birmingham City were let down by their defending troubles, allowing Arsenal to take the lead comfortably. Fortunately the result was not dilated.

The hosts’ first goal by Kim Little saw her unmarked by the two defenders on the edge of the six yard box, to which she headed home Vivianne Miedema’s cross.

Leah Williamson’s spectacular ball in defence allowed Jordan Nobbs to hit a volley on the bounce and was completely unchallenged by Birmingham who looked more focused on Miedema than defending against any other Arsenal player. Although Miedema was stopped from scoring, the Gunners have more than enough talent in the squad to share their goals tally around, not needing to solely rely on her.

4. Tottenham 1-4 Manchester City

Tottenham suffer at the hands of second-placed, Manchester City:Embed from Getty Images

Manchester City trailed 4-1 at the break after a spectacular team work from Nick Cushing's side. Pauline Bremer and Ellen White were given huge amounts of liberty to prepare their shots - the strikers that rarely miss. Spurs were able to get a goal back after Steph Houghton pushed Rianna Dean in the box, she then made no mistake from the spot.

Even so, the hosts showed little interest in the match itself. Gifted Spurs' goalkeeper, Becky Spencer kept the result intact in the second-half. Ellen White demonstrated so much potential and we were able to see how much she really is starting to bed into this team.

5. Brighton 1-0 Liverpool

Vital point for Brighton as they move off the relegation zone:

Liverpool fell to defeat at the hands of Brighton after a narrow 1-0 loss at The People's Pension Stadium. Their previous 1-1 draw to Chelsea boosted the team with confidence going into this game in hope to spark something that would move them off the bottom of the table.

Instead, they dropped important points against fellow strugglers Brighton. Rinsola Babajide was notorious up front for the Reds but was not able to achieve more from it and it is almost becoming too little too late, as they are running out of time to pick up points.