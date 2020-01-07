Chelsea's boss Emma Hayes thrilled with team comeback and Sam Kerr's WSL debut.

Chelsea manager, Emma Hayes spoke to the media after their 3-1 win at Kingsmeadow.

The game was highly focused on the debut of the newly-signing Sam Kerr, who has only been in London for nine days and already earnt Hayes' trust after being included in the starting XI against Reading.

Yet, the visitors started the better side and were leading 1-0 in the 16th minute when Brooke Chaplen played Fara Williams who made no mistake to put it past Ann-Katrin Berger.

Kerr lined up alongside Bethany England and immediately left fans impressed with her first touch going over the bar and setting up a skilled back-heel pass to England for the equaliser.

‘I am really pleased with the effort the whole group has put in in the last 10 days since we came back,’ said the Chelsea boss.

‘It’s been hard, you ask them, really tough. I’ve been really on them for 10 days, they’ve been complaining about how hard they’ve had to work but you need to have those pushes when you can get them because when you’ve got games accumulated you can’t do it.

Hayes also reserved some compliments for Drew Spence and Guro Reiten who had 'played 12 months without a break.'

"Guro was brilliant. Her and Drew [Spence] were the top two players on the pitch. You have to remember Guro played 12 months without a break, December was like an off-season for her and she really needed the Christmas break."

‘She’s come back fresh and she was aggressive in her performance. There are things that I asked that I saw from her so I’m really happy with her.’

An instant impact on the team:

As expected, Hayes was also quizzed about Kerr's debut performance and by the way she has quickly settled into the squad and adopted new surroundings.

‘I’m happy she made her debut, she’s such a great team-player and for her to fit into our group the way she has done is a real testament to her.

"I don’t think I could ask for anymore - it was her first time and there is a lot of expectation on her so I asked her to push herself into the team and do the job for the team and that’s what she did. She’s humble, hardworking, honest, thoughtful, an unbelievable team-player and she cares about what the team think of her."

"She will work and do her job for the team at any point. You can have top players, but to have a top player who is a top person – happy days."

What next?

The Blues are at home again next weekend on January 12 to face Bristol City, with kick-off scheduled for 2pm before meeting Arsenal at Meadow Park the following weekend.

Another London derby will take place during the Women's FA Cup fourth round as Chelsea travel to Charlton on the January 26.