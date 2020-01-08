Sean Dyche on Vydra's future

The Burnley striker was only given 20 minutes against Peterborough United in the FA Cup third round, making just his seventh appearance this season.

Vydra's playing time

Sean Dyche believes that Matej Vydra still has a place at Burnley but fans can't be convinced that the former Derby County man will stay due to a low amount of playing time. He is bound to be bench-ridden when Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes return.

Speaking to the Lancashire Telegraph, Dyche said: "As many times as we will get him involved we will get him involved."

"He was unlucky with the one that bounced back off the crossbar from Jeff and the lad makes a good block.

"We want players to be sharp and ready."

Vydra joined the Clarets back in August 2018. He scored 21 goals in 40 league appearances for the Rams, becoming the top scorer of the 2017/18 Championship season. It is weird to see that he has been unable to replicate this wonderful form in the Premier League.

With Wood and Barnes' rising form, he has found it very hard to get ahead of the pair. His appearances are likely to keep coming from the bench unless he can gain a move elsewhere.

What did the fans think?

The fans were pleased to see Vydra on the pitch and it sounded like they wanted him on for longer. Jay Rodriguez was the star of the show on Saturday but the Czech Republic international seems to be winning over a good amount of Claret fans.

Dyche stated that the fans gave him great reception when he came on which made him happy for the striker.

Dyche also commented: "The fans went crazy. He must have got 20 goals last season because the fans went mad!

"That was quite intriguing, it was good to see that and that they want the players playing.