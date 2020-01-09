Matchday one Liga MX Femenil roundup

The first round of matches of Liga BBVA MX Femenil brought in plenty of goals (26, an average of 3.25 per game, with no match having fewer than 2), as well as many storylines to keep an eye on as the league’s sixth season unfolds. With Veracruz being disaffiliated from the league, 18 teams will now contend for the title.

Pumas 0-3 Puebla

An apparently even matchup on paper (Pumas finished the season placed 14th and Puebla 12th), ended on a perfect opener for Puebla, who came onto the pitch determined to score, creating a couple of chances during the first minutes which led to Mirelle Arciniega opening the season’s goal tally in the ninth.Andrea Ortega made it 2-0 at 20’, pushing the ball in after a Pumas defender couldn’t clear properly during a corner kick. Despite Puebla’s continued pressure, Pumas had several chances, but were unable to convert, and on 78’ Arciniega got her brace to finish the job with a left-footed shot from well outside the box. Goalkeeper Melany Villeda, as well as some lucky interventions from the goalposts, prevented an even more lopsided loss for the locals.

América 3-0 FC Juárez

América also had a great start, taking full advantage of a very favorable opponent to begin their season. Both teams had good opportunities to lead during the first 3 minutes, but ultimately América scored first by way of Estefanía Pérez within twenty minutes, with a header from a corner kick. Juárez striker Jéssica Vázquez tried to make things even with a powerful shot from outside the box, but was denied by América goalkeeper Renata Masciarelli. Daniela Espinosa widened the lead at 57’, and Jana Gutiérrez scored at 77’, just a few minutes after coming onto the pitch. FC Juárez are barely on their second season, and were one of the teams to bring in the most signings (9, including players from current champions Rayadas, and runners-up Tigres). Despite this loss they have built an intriguing roster that could be quite capable of improving the 18th place finish they had during their first season in the division.

Necaxa 0-3 Atlas

A victory from Atlas was to be expected (they finished 8th last season, while Necaxa were last place out of 19 teams), but a good performance by goalkeeper Daniela Muñoz on her league debut kept them at bay during the first half, which ended 0-0. The draw wouldn’t last long, as Alison González opened the second half by putting Atlas on the lead with a header, after Adriana Iturbide took advantage of a botched clearance by Muñoz to assist her. Fabiola Ibarra scored their second from outside the box on 62’, with Alison González assisting Joana Robles on a counter to make it 3-0 in the second minute of extra time.

Monarcas 2-0 Toluca

An interesting match between two possible top-8 contenders ended in a home win for Monarcas. The locals scored their first as María Guadalupe Cruzaley converted a penalty kick after being fouled by Karen Becerril on a corner kick at 43’. Monarcas’s pressure yielded another penalty in their favor at 67’, as captain Dalia Molina was knocked down just as she was making a dangerous run inside the box, with Michell Guerrero securing a goal and 3 points for her team. After this loss, Toluca will try to match last season’s quarterfinal finish while sorting out a team rebuild that led to a coaching staff change, as well as 9 player arrivals that sought to reinforce the league’s second youngest roster.

Pachuca 3-1 León

It took a while for semifinalists Pachuca to get past León’s defense, breaking the draw at 39’ with a goal by Ana Paola López. Last season’s joint top goalscorer Viridiana Salazar widened Pachuca’s lead with a header off a corner kick on 69’, and added to a great performance by assisting Karla Nieto on the 77th minute mark to make it 3-0 for the home team. León were able to get into the scoreboard thanks to Diana Laura García at 84’. Pachuca are always a contender, with a constant presence during the knockoff rounds, but have been unable to return to a final since the league’s inaugural season in 2017.

Atlético de San Luis 3-1 Santos

Atlético de San Luis started their sophomore season with a win at home, in a match that boasted the highest attendance for the first round, with 3,487 fans at Estadio Alfonso Lastras. Estefanía Izaguirre put San Luis ahead after 25 minutes with a shot from outside the box. They would hold on to the lead until the second half, when Santos equalized via a penalty kick scored by Cinthya Peraza, after a tackle on Olga Trasviña. Daniela Carrandi would put San Luis on the lead again, finishing inside the box after a free kick at 81, while Izaguirre got her first brace at 89’ with a lob from just inside the box.

Chivas 2-2 Cruz Azul

One of the most anticipated matches in the opening round ended up being very exciting due to the controversy in the game. Cruz Azul got ahead with a penalty converted by Wendy Jiménez 7 minutes in, after an air challenge by Chivas defender Janelly Farías was deemed a foul. Chivas equalized on the 33rd minute in a strange passage of play that could have very well have been ruled as either a foul, with referee Jaime Orlando Santos ultimately deciding to allow Tania Morales’s goal, after she pushed the ball completely unmarked following a crash between Chivas striker Evelyn González, Cruz Azul goalkeeper Karla Morales and two defenders, while Cruz Azul players protested a foul. Chivas took the lead one minute into the second, with Evelyn González scoring, but Cruz Azul responded quickly and tied the match just 1 minute later, as Andrea Curiel chipped the ball over goalkeeper Blanca Félix.

Xolos 3-0 Querétaro

Xolos and Renae Cuéllar showed up in style, as she scored the first hat-trick in Xolos’s history: Her first goal, in the 19th minute, came from outside the box, with the second being a chip off a cross by Sheila Pulido, just on the edge of the goal area, at 31’. The third was a finish during a run inside the box and between two defenders to put the ball away and seal the win for Tijuana seven minutes before the second half ended. However, Xolos will have to do without Cuéllar, as well as starters Itzel González (goalkeeper) and Jocelyn Orejel (defender), as the three have been called to the Mexican National Team training camp, ahead of the Concacaf Olympic qualifiers.

Tigres vs Rayadas

While last season’s final rematch was scheduled for the first week, the league decided to allow both clubs extra time to rest, and rescheduled for April, with both teams back in action until round 2.