Leicester City vs Southampton Preview: Foxes look to put more goals past Saints after historic match at St Mary's

After a weekend of FA Cup matches, the Premier League returns and for Leicester City, it means welcoming Southampton to the King Power Stadium.

The Foxes will be looking for their third straight league win in a week that saw them frustrated by Aston Villa in a 1-1 draw in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

The Saints have seen their form pick up over recents weeks, taking all three points away from Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, beating them 2-0 and 1-0 respectively.

A win for Leicester will keep them in second place, ahead of Manchester City who are only a point behind the East Midlands side, while a win for Southampton could see them break into the top half of the table should results fall their way.

Key Battle

Due to the absence of Wilfred Ndidi, combative midfielder Hamza Choudhury will likely get the nod and many predict that the academy product will take this opportunity with both hands after already impacting the game against Villa massively.

The Saints possess one of the in form strikers in the league in Danny Ings who has scored 13 goals in 21 appearances.

To stop his threat, Choudhury must effectively screen the back line and cut the supply into Ings otherwise, with the form that the striker is in, Leicester could pay.

Last Meeting

The last meeting between the sides created history in not only the Premier League, but the English Football League as we know it.

Leicester scored a staggering nine goals against the Saints at St Mary's Stadium to record the joint highest Premier League victory, level with Manchester United's 9-0 thrashing of Ipswich Town and the highest ever away win in English top-flight football history thanks to hattricks from Jamie Vardy and Ayoze Perez and goals from Ben Chilwell, Youri Tielemans and James Maddison.

Team News

Leicester could be without Ndidi for up to a month after the midfielder underwent surgury for an injury picked up in training ahead of the Villa clash.

Wes Morgan and Filip Benkovic could return soon from their respective groin and knee injuries and despite worries of Maddison's fitness after limping off the field post cup match, the midfielder has trained and will be available for the match.

Southampton's only new concern to deal with is the health of Yann Valery who has been stricken by a virus and will be unavailable for the game.

Danny Ings, who was rested for the FA Cup match against Huddersfield Town, is expected to return to the starting 11.

Predicted Line-ups

Leicester: Schmeichel; Ricardo, Soyuncu, Evans, Fuchs, Chillwell; Choudhury, Maddison, Tielemans; Iheanacho, Vardy.

Southampton: McCarthy; Cedric, Stephens, Bednarek, Bertrand; Armstrong, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg; Djenepo, Ings, Redmond.

Managers' Comments

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers refused to write off his opponents after the 9-0 demolition earlier in the season.

He stated in his pre-match press conference: "Think about the 9-0, our analysis was that they were performing well, but maybe not getting results.

"We look at them again.

"If anyone’s thinking that we won 9-0 away, so we can win 10-0 at home. It doesn’t work like that."

Turning his attention to his opposite number, Hasenhuttl, Rodgers added: "The manager has shown his resilience.

"I text Ralph after the game and unless you’re a manager you don’t understand what it’s like.

"The way they’ve bounced back and their form over the past eight games has been very good."

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl reflected on his side's league position in his press conference, stating: "We have never been so high in the table since I was here, in 12th position.

"But still the next four fixtures are very difficult, with three very difficult away games, but we showed this season that we can take points in away games, and if you can take points at Chelsea you can take points everywhere."