Sheffield United vs West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2020 (1-0)

90+1' Into three additional minutes. It's Sheffield United probing at the moment.
90' Anderson has gingerly returned to the fray. He would certainly have been taken off under normal circumstances.
West Ham chance goes begging
88' Snodgrass steps up to take the free-kick again and it's another fantastic ball. Haller looks to head home an equaliser, but it bounces up and over the bar. A rueful look on the Frenchman's face.
87' And Anderson has stayed down. West Ham have already used all their substitutions, with Fornals swapped for Lanzini a few moments ago. 
86' Besic automatically into the book after bringing down a breaking Anderson with a lunging tackle from behind.
Final Sheffield Utd sub
84' Club captain Billy Sharp, linked with a move away, is thrown on for the final five minutes. Goalscorer McBurnie makes way. 
Big West Ham chance
82' What a let-off for Egan! Lanzini collects after he stumbles and has time in the penalty area. He decides to shoot, but it's straight at Henderson. 

Twice now they've failed to make the most of chances presented by slips. It could be what costs them given their general lack of creativity. 

78' Relative to the first half, this game has come alive. Around 15 minutes left when you factor in stoppage time. 
Good save from Henderson
77' Lanzini steps up and his effort is headed for the bottom left corner until Henderson scurries across and gets a strong left hand to the ball.

His first save of the night, and a crucial one potentially.

76' Equally, though, Mousset ought to have made the net bulge there.

West Ham now have a free-kick just over 25 yards from goal at the other end. 

Martin keeps it at 1-0
74' McBurnie brilliantly dummies to allow Mousset to latch onto Fleck's ball. He's one-on-one with Martin and the 'keeper comes out on top, saving the driven low shot with his leg. 

He's trying to atone for his error, and he's kept his team in it there.

Second Sheff Utd change
70' Lundstram off, Besic on.

Good news for his healthy fantasy football ownership as he banks a clean sheet. 

Disallowed goal
70' Snodgrass' first touch is very nearly an assist! His excellent free-kick is turned into the net on the stretch by Haller, but he is correctly flagged offside. 

Still, an indication of the threat the substitute offers.

West Ham sub
69' Moyes turns to Snodgrass from the bench. He also tweaks the formation in the process by taking Masuaku off. They revert to a back four.
64' After a sloppy few minutes, Sheffield United put together a slick counter-attack. Stevens slides in Mousset and he cuts it back to Lundstram, who tees up the overlapping Baldock. Cresswell makes a vital challenge.
63' The visitors are enjoying plenty of possession after that brief moment of real vulnerability, but striker Haller remains on the fringes. 
62' West Ham seemed content with the pattern of the game in the first half, waiting for openings. But now they must seize the initiative, or their efforts to build some momentum under Moyes will take a significant hit.
Substitution
60' There is that change predicted at the interval. McGoldrick, who has been peripheral, is withdrawn for Mousset.

He'll fancy his chances of getting the killer goal.

57' Sheffield United's tails are well and truly up. West Ham look a little dejected after falling behind in those farcical circumstances.
David Martin makes a hash of his goal-kick and Fleck pounces, navigating his way around Balbuena before teeing-up McBurnie for what should have been an easy finish. The striker complicates proceedings by side-footing it in the keeper's direction, but Martin isn't able to keep it out.

Another illustration of Fabianski's importance.

GOAL! Sheffield United 1-0 West Ham
54' An absolute GIFT for the home team. McBurnie makes it 1-0!
53' Again Norwood delivers, this time finding McBurnie. He gets well underneath it though. 
53' It's certainly got Sheffield United pumped-up. Balbuena has to turn a dangerous cross behind. Corner.
52' It was agonising to watch the ball skid just past the far post with the goal gaping. 

Might that ignite this game?

Chance for Sheffield Utd
50' Two chances for John Fleck, and he should take the second! Norwood's cross breaks kindly for him and after his venomous first effort is blocked, he gets another bite and cherry with Martin out of goal but pulls it wide. 
Back underway
West Ham kick-off the second half.
Both teams are out early for a mini second half warm-up. 

Have they been able to fire-up their rather flat sides?

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see Lys Mousset introduced early in the second half given United's predominant bluntness as an attacking force.

With two changes remaining, Pablo Fornals and Robert Snodgrass are the standout options on an otherwise inexperienced West Ham bench.

HT thoughts
Sheffield United started on the front-foot but haven't been able to test Martin since Fabianski went off injured.

West Ham have been able to frustrate the home crowd so far without really threatening themselves, aside from that Anderson chance.

We've seen some good passing play, but a precious lack of quality at the sharp end. 

Half-time
Not the most captivating half of Premier League football you'll see this season.
45+2' A straightforward Henderson catch, and he takes his time before thumping downfield.
45+1' West Ham have a corner in their efforts to do just that.
Two added minutes. Can either side snatch the lead before they head back down the tunnel?
44' Dean Henderson is sharply out to gather as a dangerous ball is clipped the way of Haller. Approaching halftime now...
40' Good passage of play from Sheff Utd. Lundstram receives it out wide and looks for McBurnie's far-post run but just overhits it. 
37' Lundstram arrives to meet it at the back post but he can't divert it towards David Martin. 
37' McBurnie's battle with Balbuena and Ogbonna results in a Sheff Utd corner.
36' West Ham now enjoying a spell of possession which is keeping the crowd a little quiet. 
34' Masuaku lashes wide after Anderson picked him out. West Ham are enjoying their best spell so far, and Sheffield United look slightly vulnerable given their tendency to commit numbers forward.
Big West Ham chance
30' The corner came to nothing, but shortly afterwards Egan misjudges a long ball and Anderson is in. He looks to shoot across Henderson into the bottom left corner, but drags it wide. A real opportunity squandered.
29' West Ham are stepping it up a notch between the boxes, but Sheffield United have had an answer for every question they've looked to ask in the final third.

Will this corner change that?

24' We've ticked past the halfway mark in this first half with little in the way of goalmouth action. The best chance so far has fallen to John Egan, who glanced over from close range. Precious little offered by the visitors up to now.
22' West Ham send a couple of balls into the area but neither cause any real problems for the opposition. 
19' It's a dangerous ball and it eventually comes for Lundstram, who fires goalwards only for Balbuena to block.
18' United have a free-kick in crossing range after Stevens was knocked down by Anderson. 
17' A third corner for Sheffield Utd after Zabaleta again put it behind...

West Ham clear the danger. 

16' Sebastien Haller has his first chance of the night, shooting high and wide after a neat nutmeg. 
Fabianski forced off
14' And that's the end of his night. A real blow for West Ham, who fare so much better when he's involved.

David Martin, the star away at Chelsea, is on his place. 

West Ham
14' Real concern for West Ham here. Lukasz Fabianski, only recently back, is down injured.

Replays show him signalling to the bench immediately after taking a goal-kick. 

Chance
11' Norwood's in-swinger is met by Egan, but he heads over to let West Ham off the hook for their poor marking. 
11' Stevens chases McBurnie's pass all the way to the byline and is able to hook it off Zabaleta to win a corner kick.
9' The home team are on top now, Stevens teasing in a cross which evades McGoldrick. 
8' Fabianski slaps away Norwood's delivery. 
7' Fleck tries to fire in a cross, but Zabaleta is in the way and it's out for a corner. 
6' No attempts in anger within the first five minutes. 
Kick-off
1' Sheffield United start us off...
The teams emerge, greeted by spitting flames. 
West Ham team news
It's a change of formation and personnel for Moyes after his flying Premier League start.

Zabaleta comes in for the injured Fredericks, while Masuaku and Lanzini replace Snodgrass and Fornals.

Cresswell and Noble are both fit enough to start, with the former seemingly lining-up in a back five.

Team in full: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Masuaku; Rice, Noble; Lanzini, Anderson, Haller.

Sheffield United team news
Just one change for the hosts. Oli McBurnie in, Lys Mousset out.

So it's Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, McBurnie. 

BREAKING
How's this for timing? Sheffield United have just announced that Chris Wilder has extended his contract until 2024.

This comes as no surprise, with Wilder a surefire contender for manager of the season.

But can the Blades celebrate with victory tonight? Stay tuned for the confirmed line-ups...

Back in October
At the London Stadium in the Autumn, these two sides played out a 1-1 draw.

Robert Snodgrass opened the scoring for West Ham, with Lys Mousset levelling the scores midway through the second half.

It promises to be another closely-fought battle this evening.

Two key Hammers doubts
Moyes will hope that Aaron Cresswell and skipper Mark Noble can overcome their knocks in time to feature tonight.

He already knows he will be without Ryan Fredericks, Michail Antonio (both hamstring), Andriy Yarmolenko (thigh) and Jack Wilshere (groin).

Only one injury concern for Wilder
Sheffield Utd are injury-free outfield, but the concussion sustained by goalkeeper Michael Verrips on FA Cup duty should see Simon Moore recalled to the bench as Dean Henderson's understudy.
Having thumped Bournemouth 4-0, West Ham won 2-0 road on the road at Gillingham in the cup to continue their promising start under Moyes.

But is this merely a customary 'bounce' for the unpopular appointment? Three points against tonight's supremely well-drilled opponents would certainly suggest otherwise.

West Ham look for daylight
In David Moyes' second match in charge, West Ham will be looking to build a healthy gap between themselves and the drop zone.

They currently sit in a perilous 16th, just two points above the drop zone. Win tonight, though, and they will leap up to 11th.

It's worth noting that they do have a game in hand, albeit against runaway leaders Liverpool. 

Chris Wilder's men have, however, failed to win any of their last three league matches. A disappointing home draw with Watford was followed by their first away defeats of the season at Manchester City and Liverpool.

A much-changed did return to winning ways with a narrow FA Cup victory against non-league Fylde last weekend.

Blades' incentive
Sheffield United can climb to fifth in the table, above Manchester United and Spurs, with victory here tonight. 

The Bramall Lane faithful surely did not expect their returning season to be quite this successful. 

I'll be providing the key pre-match information before team news an hour or so before kick-off. 
Welcome
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of the opening match of Gameweek 22 in the 2019/20 Premier League season: Sheffield United versus West Ham United.
