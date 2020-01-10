Sheffield United vs West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match 2020 (1-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Twice now they've failed to make the most of chances presented by slips. It could be what costs them given their general lack of creativity.
His first save of the night, and a crucial one potentially.
West Ham now have a free-kick just over 25 yards from goal at the other end.
He's trying to atone for his error, and he's kept his team in it there.
Good news for his healthy fantasy football ownership as he banks a clean sheet.
Still, an indication of the threat the substitute offers.
He'll fancy his chances of getting the killer goal.
Another illustration of Fabianski's importance.
Might that ignite this game?
Have they been able to fire-up their rather flat sides?
With two changes remaining, Pablo Fornals and Robert Snodgrass are the standout options on an otherwise inexperienced West Ham bench.
West Ham have been able to frustrate the home crowd so far without really threatening themselves, aside from that Anderson chance.
We've seen some good passing play, but a precious lack of quality at the sharp end.
Will this corner change that?
West Ham clear the danger.
David Martin, the star away at Chelsea, is on his place.
Replays show him signalling to the bench immediately after taking a goal-kick.
Zabaleta comes in for the injured Fredericks, while Masuaku and Lanzini replace Snodgrass and Fornals.
Cresswell and Noble are both fit enough to start, with the former seemingly lining-up in a back five.
Team in full: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Ogbonna, Balbuena, Cresswell, Masuaku; Rice, Noble; Lanzini, Anderson, Haller.
So it's Henderson; Basham, Egan, O'Connell; Baldock, Lundstram, Fleck, Stevens; McGoldrick, McBurnie.
This comes as no surprise, with Wilder a surefire contender for manager of the season.
But can the Blades celebrate with victory tonight? Stay tuned for the confirmed line-ups...
Robert Snodgrass opened the scoring for West Ham, with Lys Mousset levelling the scores midway through the second half.
It promises to be another closely-fought battle this evening.
He already knows he will be without Ryan Fredericks, Michail Antonio (both hamstring), Andriy Yarmolenko (thigh) and Jack Wilshere (groin).
But is this merely a customary 'bounce' for the unpopular appointment? Three points against tonight's supremely well-drilled opponents would certainly suggest otherwise.
They currently sit in a perilous 16th, just two points above the drop zone. Win tonight, though, and they will leap up to 11th.
It's worth noting that they do have a game in hand, albeit against runaway leaders Liverpool.
A much-changed did return to winning ways with a narrow FA Cup victory against non-league Fylde last weekend.
The Bramall Lane faithful surely did not expect their returning season to be quite this successful.